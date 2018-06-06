  1. Salzburg24.at
  3. Kletterer bezwingen "El Capitan" in Rekordzeit

Kletterer bezwingen “El Capitan” in Rekordzeit

Die "Nose" am "El Capitan" gilt als eine der schwierigsten Kletterrouten der Welt.
Die "Nose" am "El Capitan" gilt als eine der schwierigsten Kletterrouten der Welt. - © ASSOCIATED PRESS
Die US-Kletterer Alex Honnold (32) und Tommy Caldwell (39) haben an der berühmten “El Capitan”-Steilwand im kalifornischen Yosemite-Tal einen neuen Speedrekord aufgestellt. Das Duo bezwang die fast tausend Meter hohe Wand entlang der Route “The Nose” in zwei Stunden, einer Minute und 53 Sekunden, wie US-Medien am Dienstag berichteten.

Mit dem Aufstieg am Montag unterboten sie ihre fünf Tage zuvor erreichte Bestzeit um fast zehn Minuten. Die fast senkrecht aufragende Granitwand gilt als eine der schwierigsten Kletterrouten der Welt. Erst am Samstag waren zwei erfahrene Kletterer am “El Capitan”-Felsen in den Tod gestürzt.

Kletterer durchstiegen “Nose” erstmals 1958

Der Monolith galt lange Zeit als unbezwingbar. Die legendäre “Nose”-Route wurde erstmals 1958 in einer mehrwöchigen Aktion durchstiegen. Seither liefern sich Extremkletterer einen Wettstreit um immer schnellere Zeiten. 2002 wurden erstmals drei Stunden unterboten, jetzt steht die Zwei-Stunden-Marke an. Alex Honnold und “El Capitan” scheinen ein gutes Team für neue Rekorde zu sein.

Honnold klettert “El Capitan” ohne Sicherung

Ohne jegliche Sicherung oder Hilfsmittel hat Honnold “El Capitan” vor gerade einmal einem Jahr bezwungen. Damals brauchte der 31-Jährige drei Stunden und 56 Minuten. Mehr als ein Jahr hatte Honnold an verschiedenen Steilwänden in den USA, China, Europa und Marokko geübt und nur einen kleinen Kreis von Freunden und Kletter-Kollegen in seine Pläne eingeweiht. “Dies ist die ‘Mondlandung’ des free solo”, sagte Kletterpartner Tommy Caldwell dem “National Geographic” zufolge.

So stoked to realize a life dream today :) @jimmy_chin photo

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) am

(APA)
