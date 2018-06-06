Kletterer bezwingen “El Capitan” in Rekordzeit

Mit dem Aufstieg am Montag unterboten sie ihre fünf Tage zuvor erreichte Bestzeit um fast zehn Minuten. Die fast senkrecht aufragende Granitwand gilt als eine der schwierigsten Kletterrouten der Welt. Erst am Samstag waren zwei erfahrene Kletterer am “El Capitan”-Felsen in den Tod gestürzt.
This is the interesting thing about short fixing – depending on your partner you run out of rope in various places and then get to hang out on weird stances waiting for more rope. Here I am midway up the Pancake Flake on the Nose waiting for more rope from @joshkmccoy. Fun fact: Josh was the first person I ever climbed El Cap with. We’ve both come a long ways since our initial 22 hour ascent of the Nose…
@fred_pompermayer got this awesome photo of me speed climbing the Nose with @tommycaldwell a few days ago – Fred and his partners were climbing Triple Direct and it was the second morning that we were passing them. This time he was prepared with his camera! Lots of parties take pics with their phones as we climb through – it’s rare to pass a real photographer with a real camera. He really did El Cap justice!
Kletterer durchstiegen “Nose” erstmals 1958
Der Monolith galt lange Zeit als unbezwingbar. Die legendäre “Nose”-Route wurde erstmals 1958 in einer mehrwöchigen Aktion durchstiegen. Seither liefern sich Extremkletterer einen Wettstreit um immer schnellere Zeiten. 2002 wurden erstmals drei Stunden unterboten, jetzt steht die Zwei-Stunden-Marke an. Alex Honnold und “El Capitan” scheinen ein gutes Team für neue Rekorde zu sein.
Speed climbing is all about moving smoothly and efficiently. Both of which are easier when you have a partner that you deeply trust. Thanks, @tommycaldwell for always making good decisions (and also being very quick). You’re the man! That’s why our shoes are named after you! Pic: @samuelcrossley
Honnold klettert “El Capitan” ohne Sicherung
Ohne jegliche Sicherung oder Hilfsmittel hat Honnold “El Capitan” vor gerade einmal einem Jahr bezwungen. Damals brauchte der 31-Jährige drei Stunden und 56 Minuten. Mehr als ein Jahr hatte Honnold an verschiedenen Steilwänden in den USA, China, Europa und Marokko geübt und nur einen kleinen Kreis von Freunden und Kletter-Kollegen in seine Pläne eingeweiht. “Dies ist die ‘Mondlandung’ des free solo”, sagte Kletterpartner Tommy Caldwell dem “National Geographic” zufolge.
So stoked to realize a life dream today :) @jimmy_chin photo
