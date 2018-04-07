  1. Salzburg24.at
Mindestens 14 Tote nach Busunglück in Kanada

Bei einem Busunfall in Kanada sind mindestens 14 Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Die Zeitung “The Globe and Mail” berichtete, dass in dem Bus Mitglieder des Junior-Eishockey-Teams saßen. Der Bus der Humboldt Broncos sei nahe dem Ort Tisdale in der Provinz Saskatchewan am Freitag von einem Sattelschlepper gerammt worden.

Das Blatt schrieb unter Berufung auf die Polizei weiter, dass insgesamt in dem Bus 28 Menschen waren. Die Mannschaft sei auf dem Weg zu einem Spiel gewesen. Saskatchewans Premierminister Scott Moe äußerte auf Twitter seine Anteilnahme: “Worte können den Verlust, den wir heute Nacht fühlen, nicht beschreiben.” Insgesamt herrscht große Anteilnahme mit den verunglückten Spielern und ihren Angehörigen im Netz.

(APA/dpa/S24)
