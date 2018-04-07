Mindestens 14 Tote nach Busunglück in Kanada

Das Blatt schrieb unter Berufung auf die Polizei weiter, dass insgesamt in dem Bus 28 Menschen waren. Die Mannschaft sei auf dem Weg zu einem Spiel gewesen. Saskatchewans Premierminister Scott Moe äußerte auf Twitter seine Anteilnahme: “Worte können den Verlust, den wir heute Nacht fühlen, nicht beschreiben.” Insgesamt herrscht große Anteilnahme mit den verunglückten Spielern und ihren Angehörigen im Netz.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 7. April 2018