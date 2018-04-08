Ski-Rennläuferin Carmen Thalmann beendete überraschend Karriere

“Es war ein wunderbares Kapitel in meinem Leben, das ich nie vergessen werde. Aber seit ich ein kleines Kind war, habe ich mir immer vorgenommen, alles mit Liebe zu machen. Das vergangene Jahr war sehr hart, ich habe versucht, mein Lächeln zu behalten, aber ich musste realisieren, dass ich das nicht mehr kann. Ich habe mein Lächeln verloren”, erklärte die Slalom-WM-Siebente von 2015 und Team-WM-Goldmedaillengewinnerin von 2013 auf Instagram ihre Beweggründe. Sie bedankte sich bei ihren Eltern, ihrem “verrückten Fanclub” und allen, die sie unterstützten.
Its time to say goodbye! ♀️ It was a wonderful chapter in my life, which I definitely will never forget. But since I was a little child, I keep promising myself that I will do everything with all my love. Last year was a very tough one for me, I tried hard to keep smiling but at the end I had to realize, that I couldn’t anymore. I lost my smile. The smile and passion are the most important aspects in someones life and now I am ready for something new. Something I put all my love in! I want you to know how thankful I am. I want to thank my parents, who made all this possible for me and of course my entire family and friends! A big thx to my crazy Fanclub and all the special people I met on this incredible journey, you gave me the support I needed. Thanks to all my sponsors, especially Europlast and Head, who were standing by my side – in good and bad times. Thanks to everyone who walked with me at any part of my story. To let you know – I am not done yet, I am just starting something new. #thankful #eswarmireineehre #newlife
Eine Rücktrittsmeldung im Alpinskisport gab es auch aus der Schweiz. Slalom-Spezialistin Denise Feierabend – im Februar bei den Olympischen Winterspielen in Pyeongchang Gewinnerin im Teamevent – hört auf. Sie nannte Motivationsgründe als ausschlaggebend.
(APA)