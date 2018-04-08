Ski-Rennläuferin Carmen Thalmann beendete überraschend Karriere

Carmen Thalmann: "Ich habe mein Lächeln verloren" - © APA (EXPA)

Die Kärntner Skirennläuferin Carmen Thalmann hat überraschend ihr Karriereende bekanntgegeben. Die 28-jährige Technikspezialistin war im vergangenen Winter von einem im November 2016 zugezogenen Kreuzbandriss in den Weltcup zurückgekehrt, kam über einen elften Platz im Slalom von Ofterschwang aber nicht hinaus. Ein Podestrang blieb ihr in ihrer Laufbahn verwehrt, 15 mal war sie in den Top Ten.