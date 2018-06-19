US-Rapper XXXTentacion auf offener Straße in Miami erschossen

Der Musiker sei sofort ins Krankenhaus gebracht worden, wo man nur noch seinen Tod feststellen konnte.
Vom Gefängnis auf Platz 1 in US-Charts
XXXTentacion war in den USA für kurze Zeit ein Superstar und galt als besonders vielseitiger Künstler. Der Rapper kletterte mit seinen beiden Alben “17” und “?” in die Top-Platzierungen der US-Charts. Der Rapper, der oft Konflikte mit dem Gesetz hatte, feierte 2016 mit dem Lied “Look At Me!” seinen Durchbruch. Auf Spotify wurde seine Musik mehrere Hundert Millionen Mal gestreamt. Mehrere US-Musiker zeigten sich bestürzt vom frühen Tod des 20-Jährigen.
rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 18. Juni 2018
At a loss for words King. We had a very special relationship that I will cherish forever. Thankful and honored to have called you a friend, to have been welcomed so closely to your energy and even inside your home. You were a true Alchemist transforming the negatives to positives with a constant devotion of making yourself a better person. I Love you like a brother. Often saw myself and the good in you and that led me to stay loyal to you no matter what people told me they thought about you. Always believed you were a truly good spirited person at heart and nothing will ever change that. Another Hero gone way too soon. I prayed the news wasn’t true you had way too much of a bright future ahead. REST IN PEACE my brother I know STEELO is awaiting your arrival to welcome you in open arms. Warrior of light
Ein Beitrag geteilt von joZif BADMON [] (@joeybadass) am