US-Rapper XXXTentacion auf offener Straße in Miami erschossen

Der Musiker sei sofort ins Krankenhaus gebracht worden, wo man nur noch seinen Tod feststellen konnte.

XXXTentacion war in den USA für kurze Zeit ein Superstar und galt als besonders vielseitiger Künstler. Der Rapper kletterte mit seinen beiden Alben “17” und “?” in die Top-Platzierungen der US-Charts. Der Rapper, der oft Konflikte mit dem Gesetz hatte, feierte 2016 mit dem Lied “Look At Me!” seinen Durchbruch. Auf Spotify wurde seine Musik mehrere Hundert Millionen Mal gestreamt. Mehrere US-Musiker zeigten sich bestürzt vom frühen Tod des 20-Jährigen.

rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 18. Juni 2018