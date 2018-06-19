  1. Salzburg24.at
    2.  
  2. News
    3.  
  3. US-Rapper XXXTentacion auf offener Straße in Miami erschossen

US-Rapper XXXTentacion auf offener Straße in Miami erschossen

Akt.:
In den USA ist der Rapper XXXTentacion auf offener Straße erschossen worden. Nach Angaben der Polizei wurde der 20-Jährige, dessen bürgerlicher Name Jahseh Onfroy lautet, beim Verlassen eines Motorradhändlers in Miami von zwei Tätern in seinem Auto niedergeschossen.

Der Musiker sei sofort ins Krankenhaus gebracht worden, wo man nur noch seinen Tod feststellen konnte.

XXXTentacion wurde 20 Jahre alt.ASSOCIATED PRESS / Archiv XXXTentacion wurde 20 Jahre alt.ASSOCIATED PRESS / Archiv ©

Vom Gefängnis auf Platz 1 in US-Charts

XXXTentacion war in den USA für kurze Zeit ein Superstar und galt als besonders vielseitiger Künstler. Der Rapper kletterte mit seinen beiden Alben “17” und “?” in die Top-Platzierungen der US-Charts. Der Rapper, der oft Konflikte mit dem Gesetz hatte, feierte 2016 mit dem Lied “Look At Me!” seinen Durchbruch. Auf Spotify wurde seine Musik mehrere Hundert Millionen Mal gestreamt. Mehrere US-Musiker zeigten sich bestürzt vom frühen Tod des 20-Jährigen.

At a loss for words King. We had a very special relationship that I will cherish forever. Thankful and honored to have called you a friend, to have been welcomed so closely to your energy and even inside your home. You were a true Alchemist transforming the negatives to positives with a constant devotion of making yourself a better person. I Love you like a brother. Often saw myself and the good in you and that led me to stay loyal to you no matter what people told me they thought about you. Always believed you were a truly good spirited person at heart and nothing will ever change that. Another Hero gone way too soon. I prayed the news wasn’t true you had way too much of a bright future ahead. REST IN PEACE my brother I know STEELO is awaiting your arrival to welcome you in open arms. Warrior of light

Ein Beitrag geteilt von joZif BADMON [] (@joeybadass) am

Leserreporter
Feedback


Aktuelle News

19.06.18 - Die Festivalsaison startet: so... +++ 19.06.18 - Einigung auf Gratis-Mundhygien... +++ 19.06.18 - Land Salzburg warnt mit Schock... +++ 19.06.18 - Neues Gesetz sorgt für Verunsi... +++ 19.06.18 - Salzburger Krankenkasse kontro... +++ 19.06.18 - Nur wenige Insektengiftallergi... +++ 19.06.18 - Tipps für's Autofahren bei Hit... +++ 19.06.18 - Hohes Unfallrisiko im Urlaub +++ 19.06.18 - LHStv. Heinrich Schellhorn LIV... +++ 19.06.18 - Bauarbeiten für Kreisverkehr i... +++ 19.06.18 - Fall Roland K.: Urteil im Salz... +++ 19.06.18 - Salzburger Forscher arbeiten a... +++ 18.06.18 - Konsumentenberatung der AK Sal... +++ 18.06.18 - Historische Bücher aus Salzbur... +++ 18.06.18 - Polizei bei Familienstreits ge... +++
0Kommentare

Herzlichen Dank für Ihren Kommentar - dieser wird nach einer Prüfung von uns freigeschaltet. Beachten Sie, dass dies gerade an Wochenenden etwas länger dauern kann.

noch 1000 Zeichen
Aktuellstes Video