Ausgezeichnet wurden seine Filme "They I am" und "The Mayfly Cycle".
Our movies They I Am and The Mayfly Cycle have won their first awards at the Hollywood Film Festival!! They I Am won 'Best of Festival 2018' and The Mayfly Cycle has won 'Best Drama Short 2018'. On top of that, our director @bobbyemprechtinger_official has won 'best director' for They I Am and @iamjamielove has won best actress of the year! Congratulations and a huge thank you to all of you that made this project possible! @arturgubin @shane_gerber @slimslimati @whitney_ab @small_factory_films @fabulousprissy @vmitsuyo @andrei.mirzoyan @britton_patterson and everyone else that provided us with so much value and love. . . . . . #filmawards #hollywoodfilmfestival #filmfeed #filmmaking #filmfestival #filmworld #filmproduction #filmfestivals #award #awards #awareness #showbusiness #independentfilm #independentproduction #indiefilm #shortfilms #shortmovies #shortfilm #shortmovie #transgenderrights #moviebusiness #movieawards #bestmovies #bestfilm #bestdirector #bestactress #bestshort
Nächstes Jahr wird er auch wieder eine Produktion nach Europa bringen. "Wir drehen im Frühling in Deutschland und Amsterdam. Es ist mein erster Action SCI-FI mit dem Namen 'The Night'. Wir haben bereits Eric Roberts und den zweifachen Emmy-Gewinner Vincent de Paul verpflichten können, mit weiteren Schauspielgrößen sind wir im Gespräch", so Emprechtinger. Eric Roberts – Bruder von Actrice Julia Roberts – konnte der Produzent schon 2015 für "Euro Club" gewinnen. Gedreht wurde damals auch in Salzburg .
Kommentare