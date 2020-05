Austria is a significant part of our identity. But the world is our home. After a break of almost 90 days, we are taking off again on the 15th of June! ???? We will be flying you to almost 40 short- and medium-haul destinations in June 2020. And to guarantee safe travels, we have set up special hygiene & safety measures across all steps of your journey with Austrian Airlines ???????? Click here for our flight schedule: bit.ly/3elDOLp Click here to learn more about our hygiene & safety measures: bit.ly/2ZFq8qi #SeeYouSoon #WeAreAustrian #Servus