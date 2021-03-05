Wer sich in Salzburg auf das Coronavirus testen lassen möchte – sei es für den Besuch beim Friseur, einem anderen körpernahen Dienstleister, im Seniorenheim oder einfach nur, um selbst Gewissheit zu haben – hat dafür zwei Möglichkeiten: Die Teststraßen des Landes oder die Apotheken. Diese haben ihr Angebot seit Dezember sukzessive ausgebaut und bieten mittlerweile ein dichtes Angebot.
"Österreich testet" als zentrale Anmeldestelle
Seit 8. Februar werden die Anmeldungen digital über die zentrale Anmeldestelle „Österreich testet“ geregelt – „um die Ressourcen in den jeweiligen Apotheken zu schonen“, heißt es von Seiten der Salzburger Apothekerkammer. „Denn das Angebot wird extrem gut angekommen“, sagt ein Sprecher im SALZBURG24-Gespräch. So zählen einzelne Standorte derzeit bis zu 150 Corona-Tests täglich.
Während bei den Teststraßen des Landes, die vom Roten Kreuz betrieben werden, nur jene Menschen getestet werden können, die sich vorab über das Onlineportal „Salzburg testet“ angemeldet haben, haben die Apotheken deutlich mehr Möglichkeiten – was vor allem älteren oder weniger internetaffinen Menschen zu Gute kommen dürfte: Neben der digitalen Anmeldung ist hier nämlich auch die telefonische möglich – und in Einzelfällen geht es sogar gänzlich ohne.
- Anmeldung für Teststraße des Landes Salzburg auf „Salzburg testet“
- Anmeldung für einen Test bei einer Apotheke in Salzburg auf „Österreich testet“
Welche Apotheken im Land Salzburg testen?
Aktuell (Stand: 5. März 2021, Quelle Apothekerkammer Österreich) bieten 67 der insgesamt 94 Apotheken im Bundesland Gratis-Tests an.
Stadt Salzburg
|Ort
|Apotheke
|Kontakt
|Testung
|Salzburg
|Apotheke zum Lebensbaum
|(0662) 82 81 82
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Herz-Apotheke
|(0662) 64 09 58
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Borromäus-Apotheke
|(0662) 64 36 55
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Apotheke "Zum goldenen Biber"
|(0662) 84 31 34
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Salzach-Apotheke
|(0662) 62 01 93
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Raphael-Apotheke
|(0662) 42 20 20
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Antonius Apotheke
|(0662) 45 00 28
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Bahnhof-Apotheke
|(0662) 456555-0
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Wassermann Apotheke
|(0662) 82 82 93
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Adler Apotheke
|(0662) 432648
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Engel-Apotheke
|(0662) 873221
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Wolf-Dietrich-Apotheke
|(0662) 87 26 29
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Apotheke "Zum heiligen Rupertus"
|(0662) 82 77 65
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Moos-Apotheke
|(0662) 82 02 78
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Apotheke zum hl. Petrus
|(0662) 430505
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Fürstenallee-Apotheke
|(0662) 82 19 64
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|St. Erhard-Apotheke
|(0662) 84 36 30-11
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Anna Apotheke
|(0662) 43 36 4
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Apotheke zum hl. Geist
|(0662) 623286
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Naturpark Apotheke
|(0662) 624790
|ab sofort
|Salzburg
|Theresien Apotheke/Europark
|(0662) 422040 margit@theresienapotheke-ep.at
|ab 11. März 2021
|Salzburg
|Gnigler Apotheke
|(0662) 64 06 44
|ab sofort
Flachgau
|Ort
|Apotheke
|Kontakt
|Testung
|Anif
|Schloß-Apotheke
|(06246) 76016
|Mo+Do 10-12 Uhr
|Bürmoos
|Apotheke Bürmoos
|www.apobuermoos.at
|Mo-Fr 8-18, Sa 8-12 Uhr
|Elixhausen
|Helios Apotheke
|(0662) 25 40 34
|ab sofort
|Eugendorf
|Apotheke zum Goldenen Stern
|(06225) 290 29
|ab sofort
|Grödig
|Untersberg-Apotheke
|(06246) 72474
|ab sofort
|Hallwang-Mayrwies
|Barbara-Apotheke
|(0662) 66 44 01
|ab sofort
|Henndorf
|Wallersee-Apotheke
|(06214) 203 75
|ab sofort
|Hof bei Salzburg
|Apotheke Hof
|(06229) 39100
|Di+Do 9-11 Uhr, Voranmeldung
|Neumarkt
|Apotheke "Zum goldenen Engel"
|(06216) 52 86
|Mo+Di 8-16 Uhr, Do 8-15 Uhr
|Obertrum
|Salus-Apotheke
|(06219) 6050
|Di 9-12 Uhr
|Seekirchen
|Flachgau Apotheke
|(06212) 6531
|ab sofort
|Seekirchen
|Iris-Apotheke
|(06212) 308 60
|ab sofort
|St. Gilgen
|Paracelsus-Apotheke
|(06227) 2406
|ab sofort
|Straßwalchen
|Lindenapotheke
|(06215) 204 80
|ab sofort
|Straßwalchen
|Apotheke "Zum heiligen Martin"
|(06215) 85 85
|ab sofort
|Thalgau
|Apotheke Wartenfels
|(06235) 201 83
|ab sofort
|Wals-Himmelreich
|Apotheke Himmelreich
|(0662) 85 49 88
|Mo-Do 9-13 Uhr, 14:30-18:30 Uhr
Tennengau
|Ort
|Apotheke
|Kontakt
|Testung
|Abtenau
|Apotheke Abtenau
|(06243) 2255
|ab sofort
|Golling an der Salzach
|Apotheke "Zur Gemse"
|(06244) 42 31
|Mo-Do 9-11 Uhr
|Hallein
|Stadtapotheke Hallein
|(06245) 806 22
|ab sofort
|Hallein
|Burgfried-Apotheke
|(06245) 806 55
|Di 8.30-11.30 Uhr Do 15-18 Uhr
|Hallein
|Wiestal-Apotheke
|(06245) 755 00
|ab sofort
|Puch bei Hallein
|Arnika Apotheke
|(06245) 700 58
|ab sofort
Pongau
|Ort
|Apotheke
|Kontakt
|Testung
|Altenmarkt im Pongau
|Apotheke im AGZ
|(06452) 51 51-1000
|ab sofort
|Altenmarkt im Pongau
|Tauern-Apotheke
|(06452) 78 75
|ab sofort
|Bad Gastein
|Kurapotheke
|(06434) 22 18
|werktags bis 19.30 Uhr
|Bad Hofgastein
|Kurapotheke Bad Hofgastein
|(06432) 62 04
|ab sofort
|Bischofshofen
|Marien-Apotheke
|(06462) 22 13
|ab sofort
|Bischofshofen
|Löwen-Apotheke
|(06462) 27 72
|ab sofort
|Großarl
|Apotheke Großarl
|(06414) 812 83
|ab sofort
|Radstadt
|Stadtapotheke
|(06452) 59 59
|ab sofort
|St. Johann/Pongau
|Johannes Stadtapotheke
|(06412) 40 44
|ab sofort
|Schwarzach
|Apotheke zur Sonnenterrasse
|(06415) 439 30
|ab sofort
|Wagrain
|Wald-Apotheke
|(06413) 8377
|Di+Do 12:45-13:30 Uh
|Werfen
|Sonnen-Apotheke
|(06468) 5282
|ab sofort
Pinzgau
|Ort
|Apotheke
|Kontakt
|Testung
|Kaprun
|Steinbock-Apotheke
|(06547) 8669
|ab sofort
|Leogang
|Apotheke Leogang
|(06583) 20483
|ab sofort mit tel. Anmeldung
|Maishofen
|VitaMia-Apotheke
|(06542) 684 00
|ab sofort
|Piesendorf
|Filialapotheke Piesendorf
|(06549) 20119
|Di+Do 12:15-13:45 Uhr mit tel. Voranmeldung
|Saalbach
|Alpen-Apotheke
|(06541) 62 82
|ab sofort
|Saalfelden
|Aesculus Apotheke
|(06582) 762 35
|an sofort
|Saalfelden
|Pinzgau-Apotheke
|(06582) 741 03
|ab sofort
|Zell am See
|See-Apotheke Zell am See
|(06542) 725 81
|Mo-Sa
Lungau
|Ort
|Apotheke
|Kontakt
|Testung
|St. Michael
|Apotheke zum hl. Michael
|(06477) 82 0
|ab sofort
|Tamsweg
|St. Leonhard-Apotheke
|(06474) 24 24
|ab sofort
Apotheken melden
Es fehlt noch eine Apotheke oder die Test-Zeiten haben sich geändert? Einfach eine E-Mail mit den entsprechenden Daten an nicole.schuchter@salzburg24.at senden.
