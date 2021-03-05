Jetzt Live
Wie melde ich mich wo an?

Diese Apotheken testen euch auf Corona

Alle Salzburger Standorte im Überblick

symb_apotheke APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
Immer mehr Apotheken im Land Salzburg bieten Corona-Testungen an. (SYMBOLBILD)

Veröffentlicht: 05. März 2021 14:31 Uhr

0

Nach einigen Anlaufschwierigkeiten sind die Testmöglichkeiten im Land Salzburg mittlerweile flächendeckend ausgebaut. Neben den Teststraßen des Landes werden auch die Apotheken, die kostenlose Corona-Tests anbieten, immer mehr. Aber wie melde ich mich wo an? Ein Überblick.

Wer sich in Salzburg auf das Coronavirus testen lassen möchte – sei es für den Besuch beim Friseur, einem anderen körpernahen Dienstleister, im Seniorenheim oder einfach nur, um selbst Gewissheit zu haben – hat dafür zwei Möglichkeiten: Die Teststraßen des Landes oder die Apotheken. Diese haben ihr Angebot seit Dezember sukzessive ausgebaut und bieten mittlerweile ein dichtes Angebot.

"Österreich testet" als zentrale Anmeldestelle

Seit 8. Februar werden die Anmeldungen digital über die zentrale Anmeldestelle „Österreich testet“ geregelt – „um die Ressourcen in den jeweiligen Apotheken zu schonen“, heißt es von Seiten der Salzburger Apothekerkammer. „Denn das Angebot wird extrem gut angekommen“, sagt ein Sprecher im SALZBURG24-Gespräch. So zählen einzelne Standorte derzeit bis zu 150 Corona-Tests täglich.

Während bei den Teststraßen des Landes, die vom Roten Kreuz betrieben werden, nur jene Menschen getestet werden können, die sich vorab über das Onlineportal „Salzburg testet“ angemeldet haben, haben die Apotheken deutlich mehr Möglichkeiten – was vor allem älteren oder weniger internetaffinen Menschen zu Gute kommen dürfte: Neben der digitalen Anmeldung ist hier nämlich auch die telefonische möglich – und in Einzelfällen geht es sogar gänzlich ohne.

Welche Apotheken im Land Salzburg testen?

Aktuell (Stand: 5. März 2021, Quelle Apothekerkammer Österreich) bieten 67 der insgesamt 94 Apotheken im Bundesland Gratis-Tests an.

Stadt Salzburg

Ort Apotheke Kontakt Testung
Salzburg Apotheke zum Lebensbaum (0662) 82 81 82 ab sofort
Salzburg Herz-Apotheke (0662) 64 09 58 ab sofort
Salzburg Borromäus-Apotheke (0662) 64 36 55 ab sofort
Salzburg Apotheke "Zum goldenen Biber" (0662) 84 31 34 ab sofort
Salzburg Salzach-Apotheke (0662) 62 01 93 ab sofort
Salzburg Raphael-Apotheke (0662) 42 20 20  ab sofort
Salzburg Antonius Apotheke (0662) 45 00 28 ab sofort
Salzburg Bahnhof-Apotheke (0662) 456555-0 ab sofort
Salzburg Wassermann Apotheke (0662) 82 82 93 ab sofort
Salzburg Adler Apotheke (0662) 432648 ab sofort
Salzburg Engel-Apotheke (0662) 873221 ab sofort
Salzburg Wolf-Dietrich-Apotheke (0662) 87 26 29 ab sofort
Salzburg Apotheke "Zum heiligen Rupertus"  (0662) 82 77 65  ab sofort
Salzburg Moos-Apotheke (0662) 82 02 78 ab sofort
Salzburg Apotheke zum hl. Petrus (0662) 430505  ab sofort
Salzburg Fürstenallee-Apotheke (0662) 82 19 64 ab sofort
Salzburg St. Erhard-Apotheke  (0662) 84 36 30-11  ab sofort
Salzburg Anna Apotheke (0662) 43 36 4 ab sofort
Salzburg Apotheke zum hl. Geist (0662) 623286 ab sofort
Salzburg Naturpark Apotheke (0662) 624790 ab sofort
Salzburg Theresien Apotheke/Europark (0662) 422040 margit@theresienapotheke-ep.at ab 11. März 2021 
Salzburg Gnigler Apotheke (0662) 64 06 44  ab sofort

Flachgau

Ort Apotheke Kontakt Testung
Anif Schloß-Apotheke  (06246) 76016 Mo+Do 10-12 Uhr
Bürmoos Apotheke Bürmoos www.apobuermoos.at Mo-Fr 8-18, Sa 8-12 Uhr
Elixhausen Helios Apotheke (0662) 25 40 34 ab sofort
Eugendorf Apotheke zum Goldenen Stern (06225) 290 29 ab sofort
Grödig Untersberg-Apotheke (06246) 72474 ab sofort
Hallwang-Mayrwies Barbara-Apotheke (0662) 66 44 01 ab sofort
Henndorf Wallersee-Apotheke  (06214) 203 75 ab sofort
Hof bei Salzburg Apotheke Hof (06229) 39100 Di+Do 9-11 Uhr, Voranmeldung
Neumarkt Apotheke "Zum goldenen Engel" (06216) 52 86 Mo+Di 8-16 Uhr, Do 8-15 Uhr
Obertrum Salus-Apotheke (06219) 6050 Di 9-12 Uhr
Seekirchen Flachgau Apotheke  (06212) 6531 ab sofort
Seekirchen Iris-Apotheke (06212) 308 60 ab sofort
St. Gilgen Paracelsus-Apotheke (06227) 2406 ab sofort
Straßwalchen Lindenapotheke (06215) 204 80  ab sofort
Straßwalchen Apotheke "Zum heiligen Martin" (06215) 85 85 ab sofort
Thalgau Apotheke Wartenfels (06235) 201 83  ab sofort
Wals-Himmelreich Apotheke Himmelreich (0662) 85 49 88 Mo-Do 9-13 Uhr, 14:30-18:30 Uhr

Tennengau

Ort Apotheke Kontakt Testung
Abtenau Apotheke Abtenau (06243) 2255 ab sofort
Golling an der Salzach Apotheke "Zur Gemse"  (06244) 42 31 Mo-Do 9-11 Uhr
Hallein Stadtapotheke Hallein (06245) 806 22 ab sofort
Hallein Burgfried-Apotheke (06245) 806 55  Di 8.30-11.30 Uhr Do 15-18 Uhr
Hallein Wiestal-Apotheke (06245) 755 00  ab sofort
Puch bei Hallein Arnika Apotheke  (06245) 700 58 ab sofort

Pongau

Ort Apotheke Kontakt Testung
Altenmarkt im Pongau Apotheke im AGZ (06452) 51 51-1000 ab sofort
Altenmarkt im Pongau Tauern-Apotheke (06452) 78 75  ab sofort
Bad Gastein Kurapotheke (06434) 22 18 werktags bis 19.30 Uhr
Bad Hofgastein Kurapotheke Bad Hofgastein (06432) 62 04 ab sofort
Bischofshofen Marien-Apotheke  (06462) 22 13  ab sofort
Bischofshofen Löwen-Apotheke (06462) 27 72  ab sofort
Großarl Apotheke Großarl (06414) 812 83 ab sofort
Radstadt Stadtapotheke (06452) 59 59  ab sofort
St. Johann/Pongau Johannes Stadtapotheke (06412) 40 44 ab sofort
Schwarzach Apotheke zur Sonnenterrasse (06415) 439 30 ab sofort
Wagrain Wald-Apotheke (06413) 8377 Di+Do 12:45-13:30 Uh
Werfen Sonnen-Apotheke (06468) 5282 ab sofort

Pinzgau

Ort Apotheke Kontakt Testung
Kaprun Steinbock-Apotheke (06547) 8669  ab sofort
Leogang Apotheke Leogang (06583) 20483 ab sofort mit tel. Anmeldung
Maishofen VitaMia-Apotheke (06542) 684 00  ab sofort
Piesendorf Filialapotheke Piesendorf (06549) 20119  Di+Do 12:15-13:45 Uhr mit tel. Voranmeldung
Saalbach Alpen-Apotheke (06541) 62 82 ab sofort
Saalfelden Aesculus Apotheke (06582) 762 35 an sofort
Saalfelden Pinzgau-Apotheke  (06582) 741 03 ab sofort
Zell am See See-Apotheke Zell am See (06542) 725 81 Mo-Sa

Lungau

Ort Apotheke Kontakt Testung
St. Michael Apotheke zum hl. Michael  (06477) 82 0 ab sofort
Tamsweg St. Leonhard-Apotheke (06474) 24 24 ab sofort

Apotheken melden

Es fehlt noch eine Apotheke oder die Test-Zeiten haben sich geändert? Einfach eine E-Mail mit den entsprechenden Daten an nicole.schuchter@salzburg24.at senden.

(Quelle: SALZBURG24)

Aufgerufen am 05.03.2021 um 02:53 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/salzburg/auch-salzburgs-apotheken-testen-immer-flaechendeckender-auf-corona-100658650

