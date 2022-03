Electric Love Festival mit Star-DJ Robin Schulz

We are back – stronger than ever before! 4 campsites, 5+ stages, more than 160 artists and the biggest electronic music genres! From EDM, Harder Styles, Bass, Techno, Tech House to Hip Hop – Our #ColorfulPlayground is a place for everyone! Electric Love – Electronic Music Festival: 7 – 9 July 2022, Salzburgring Austria Great things await you in July 2022: ✔️ 07.-09. July 2022 ✔️ 06. July 2022 huge Warm-Up Party ✔️ Location: Salzburgring, Austria ✔️ 5+ Stages ✔️ 160+ Artists ✔️ 4 Campsites ✔️ Extended area ✔️ New Activities ✔️ From EDM, Harder Styles, Bass, Techno, Tech House to Hip Hop ✔️ New Hostings! ✔️ 100% Party & 100% Joy of life! ✔️ Ticket Refund in case of Covid-19 Cancellation Official Ticket-Shop: https://tickets.electriclove.at Already announced in Phase 4 / 6: Acraze / Alan Walker / Armin Van Buuren / Charlotte De Witte / Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike / Don Diablo / Fedde Le Grand / Finch / Fisher / Gigi D‘Agostino / Headhunterz / Jauz / Kayzo / Krewella / Kygo / Paul Kalkbrenner / Sefa / Solardo / Steve Aoki / Timmy Trumpet / Yellow Claw /// Aftershock / Apexx / Brennan Heart / Caine / Chaotic Hostility / Coone / Crypton / D-Block & S-te-Fan / Da Tweekaz / Devin Wild / Dimitri K / Dither / Dr Peacock / Dr Rude / Eli Brown / Felice / Ghastly / GPF live / Hard Driver / HBz / Imperial / Lady Dammage / Latmun / Luude / Mark with a K & MC Chucky / Mausio / MBK / MC DL / MC No ID / Paul Elstak / Phuture Noize / Primeshock / Radical Redemption / Rene Rodrigezz / Retrospect / Spitnoise / Sub Sonik / Toby Romeo / Tungevaag / Unresolved / Vanda!ism / Vize /// Anodyze / Chris Armada / Concept Art / Dan Lee / Dan Rider / DJ Shany / Flip Capella / Levex / Medun / Ragemode / Scale / Selecta / Subsurface / Tarik Asadi / Zootah Covid-19 information: For those who are still unsure because of COVID-19, we guarantee again in 2022 that every ticket buyer can swap their ticket to the following edition or receive a refund in case of a COVID-related cancellation (excl. service fees).