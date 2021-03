The #EditionOne will go down in history. It will be THE festival. The first Electric Love after this challenging time will be something very special. Let's see the good in this wonderful world. Let's look forward to when we can celebrate life together again. We have used the time to develop new stage concepts, to create the best line-up, to get new hostings, to expand the area and to prepare safety prevention concepts. And our motivation is you! Even though there are still questions, you already bought your ticket. Because one thing is for sure! We will celebrate together and the wait will be worth it! These sunny and carefree days at our #ColorfulPlayground are something we will tell our whole lives about. Electric Love Festival #EditionOne #ELF21 08.-10. July 2021, Salzburg, Austria Line-Up / Info / Tickets: https://electriclove.at