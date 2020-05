The Weeknd - In Your Eyes (Rock Cover by Coperniquo) ⭐ Every member of the band recorded his own part at his „living room studio“ and then the single pieces were put together to a whole mix at Late Hour Music (Harald Mörth). Topped of by the support from our friends all around the globe. ???? This project shows, that not everything is about „where“ or „when“. It’s an idea and a common project which connects us. ????