We at Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre would like to thank NTV Uganda for helping capture this historic event. At 70 years, Safina Namukwaya delivers twins today: Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre Sets African Record! Celebrating our 20th anniversary, we've achieved the extraordinary – delivering twins to Africa's oldest mother aged 70! This historic event, a baby boy and girl, not only marks our two decades of leadership in IVF, but also sets us apart as the premier fertility centre in Africa. Namukwaya delivered her babies today on Wednesday 29th November at 12:04pm. Mother and babies are all well.