Mann überlebt 3 Wochen in Alaskas eisiger Wildnis

Veröffentlicht: 13. Jänner 2020 12:29 Uhr

20 Tage lang überlebte der Amerikaner Tyson Steele alleine in der eisigen Kälte Alaskas - bis er am 9. Januar gerettet wurde.

Die Polizeibehörde "Alaska State Troopers" teilt die unglaubliche Geschichte in einem detaillierten Bericht auf ihrer Webseite.

SURVIVOR

On Thursday, January 9, Helo 3 responded to a request for a welfare check on Tyson Steele, age 30, at his remote homestead approximately 20 miles outside of Skwentna. He had not been heard from for several weeks. Late that morning, Helo 3 pilot Cliff Gilliland and Tactical Flight Officer Zac Johnson located Steele waving his arms near a makeshift shelter. An SOS signal was stamped in the snow outside. His cabin had burned down in mid-December killing his dog and leaving him stranded in subzero temperatures with no cabin, and no means of communication, for 23 days. Read the story in his own words at https://dps.alaska.gov/getmedia/4d477f96-1d92-4082-8ec9-76dd97580108/Winter-Fire-Survivor_1-10-2020

Gepostet von Alaska State Troopers (Official) am Freitag, 10. Januar 2020
(Quelle: SALZBURG24)

Aufgerufen am 13.01.2020 um 07:33 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/alaska-mann-ueberlebt-drei-wochen-lang-in-eisiger-wildnis-81941611

