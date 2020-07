Olympic snowboarder Alex Chumpy Pullin has died while diving off the Gold Coast. The 32-year old experienced free driver is believed to have drowned while spearfishing at an artifical reef off Palm Beach this morning. He was tragically found unconscious on the sea floor. He was out near the reef alone but nearby divers brought him to shore. Details: https://7news.link/2ZTJZAS #AlexChumpyPullin #7NEWS