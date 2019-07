We believe in a better Beyond. A Beyond that’s always striving for more. That’s why we created the new, MEATIER Beyond Burger™. With mouthwatering marbling, a meatier chew, and all the juicy, GMO-free deliciousness you loved in the original, this new burger is closer to beef than ever before. Just in time for the official start of summer, the new Beyond Burger will be showing up in US meat cases nationwide over the next 2-3 weeks. The full rollout may take a few weeks so please look for the red “NOW EVEN MEATIER” tab on packaging to know the new Beyond Burger has arrived in your local store. The future is bright for Beyond! Click the link to learn more - https://bit.ly/2F3VhZk