Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
Staatschef in Quarantäne

Boris Johnson positiv getestet

Großbritanniens Premierminister hat Coronavirus

Boris Johnson APA/AFP/Oli SCARFF
Boris Johnson wurde positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet.

Veröffentlicht: 27. März 2020 12:25 Uhr

1

Großbritanniens Premierminister Boris Johnson ist positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Johnson habe leichte Symptome und werde sich in Selbstisolation begeben, die Regierungsgeschäfte aber weiterführen, berichtete die BBC am Freitagmittag.

Johnson selbst bestätigte auf Twitter, dass er infiziert sei.

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 27.03.2020 um 02:13 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/boris-johnson-an-coronavirus-erkrankt-85464166

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
Electric Love Festival
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
NR-Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS IN SALZBURG
IMMOBILIEN IN SALZBURG
facebook twitter whatsapp
© 2020 SALZBURG24.at