Ein mit einem Messer bewaffneter Verdächtiger sei festgenommen worden.
#BREAKING: A bus ran into pedestrians after being hijacked by a man with a knife on Tuesday in Longyan, Southeast China’s Fujian Province. Five people died, including a police officer, and 21 others injured. The suspect was seized by police and the incident is under investigation pic.twitter.com/OQI3vN0kzs— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 25. Dezember 2018
A man hijacked a bus and drove it into a crowd in China’s #Longyan, killing five people and injuring 21. This footage shot on the scene shows police officers pouncing on the alleged hijacker.pic.twitter.com/DYlOY2mpPz— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) 25. Dezember 2018
(APA)
