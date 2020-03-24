Vor etwa zehn Tagen habe sie dann erstmals und zeitgleich mit ihrem Vater, der mit ihr nach Brüssel gereist sei, Symptome gespürt, schrieb die 17-jährige Schwedin am Dienstag auf Instagram. "Ich habe mich müde gefühlt, hatte Kälteschauer, Halsschmerzen und habe gehustet", schrieb sie. "Mein Vater hatte dieselben Symptome, aber viel intensiver und mit Fieber." In Schweden könne man sich selbst nicht auf Covid-19 testen lassen, sofern man nicht dringende medizinische Hilfe benötige. "Ich bin deshalb nicht auf Covid-19 getestet worden, aber es ist angesichts der Symptome und Umstände extrem wahrscheinlich, dass ich es gehabt habe."
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Thunberg hat sich wieder erholt
Mittlerweile habe sie sich erholt, ergänzte Thunberg. Krank gefühlt habe sie sich kaum - ein Umstand, der das Coronavirus nur noch gefährlicher mache, meinte die Aktivistin. "Viele (besonders junge Leute) spüren vielleicht gar keine oder sehr milde Symptome. Dann wissen sie nicht, dass sie das Virus haben, und können es an Leute in Risikogruppen weitergeben." Das komme mit einer Verantwortung einher: "Wir, die nicht zu einer Risikogruppe zählen, haben eine enorme Verantwortung. Unser Handeln kann für viele andere den Unterschied zwischen Leben und Tod machen."
Coronavirus: Thunberg im März noch unterwegs
Thunberg war im Februar und Anfang März in verschiedene europäische Städte gereist, um unter anderem an Klimademonstrationen teilzunehmen, im Europaparlament zu sprechen und Aufnahmen für eine BBC-Dokumentation zu machen. In Hamburg hatte sie vor rund einem Monat unmittelbar vor der dortigen Bürgerschaftswahl mit Zehntausenden Menschen für mehr Klimaschutz protestiert.
