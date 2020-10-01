Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
"Wir sind geschockt"

Chrissy Teigen trauert nach Fehlgeburt um Sohn

Model und Ehemann John Legend verlieren Kind

Veröffentlicht: 01. Oktober 2020 10:36 Uhr

0

Das Model Chrissy Teigen, Ehefrau von Musiker John Legend, hat eine Fehlgeburt erlitten. "Wir sind geschockt und empfinden Schmerz, wie man ihn sonst nur vom Hörensagen kennt. Die Art von Schmerz, die wir noch nie zuvor gefühlt haben", schrieb die 34-Jährige in einem Instagram-Post über die Zeit im Krankenhaus.

"Wir waren nie in der Lage, die Blutungen zu stoppen", fügte sie hinzu. Dazu stellte sie ein Schwarzweiß-Foto, das sie weinend auf einem Krankenhaus-Bett zeigt. Sonst entscheide das Paar - die beiden sind Eltern von Tochter Luna Simone (4) und Sohn Miles Theodore (2) - immer erst nach der Geburt und kurz vor dem Verlassen der Klinik über den Namen des Babys. "Aber wir hatten aus irgendeinem Grund begonnen, diesen kleinen Kerl in meinem Bauch Jack zu nennen." Jack habe so hart dafür gekämpft, Teil der kleinen Familie zu werden - "und das wird er sein, für immer. (...) Wir werden dich immer lieben."

Bereits Mitte September hatte Teigen in einem Instagram-Video berichtet, dass sie aus Gesundheitsproblem im Bett bleiben müsse. Der elffache Grammy-Gewinner Legend und das Model sind seit 2013 miteinander verheiratet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) am

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 01.10.2020 um 01:33 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/fehlgeburt-chrissy-teigen-trauert-um-sohn-93589315

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
Electric Love Festival
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
NR-Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS IN SALZBURG
IMMOBILIEN IN SALZBURG
SINGLES IN SALZBURG
facebook twitter whatsapp
© 2020 SALZBURG24.at