Die Feuerwehr teilte via Twitter mit, dass mehr als 80 Einheiten im Einsatz seien. Das Unglück ereignete sich den Berichten zufolge in Surfside unweit von Miami Beach, es soll sich um ein zwölfstöckiges Gebäude handeln. Menschen schreien laut Medienberichten in den Trümmern. Nähere Einzelheiten wurden nicht genannt. Über die Ursache des Einsturzes war zunächst nichts bekannt.

The building collapsing in Surfside Miami Florida is horrific! It was 3 am and these people were sleeping and now most of the building of apartments is gone.Those poor people.They were sleeping in their beds! My GOD! Look how much of the building is gone! pic.twitter.com/Cxut6UUbiq — SUPER LATINA (@ComandoSancocho) June 24, 2021

⚠️????????#EMERGENCY: Trapped person seen waving from building



Collapsed Structure Information:

- The Champlain Towers South

- Completed in 1981

- 13 floors total

• 12 above ground

• 1 below ground

- 158ft tall

- Residential building comprising of 136 units pic.twitter.com/WKtvVKV3TB — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 24, 2021

Auf Bildern im Internet waren in der Dunkelheit eine abgebrochene Fassade und zahlreiche Trümmer des als "Champlain Towers" bekannten Bauwerks zu sehen. Die Gegend sei weiträumig von der Polizei abgesperrt worden, hieß es weiter. Miami Beach mit seiner berühmten Promenade, dem "Ocean Drive", sowie den weißen Sandstränden und Palmen ist auch bei Touristen sehr beliebt.

Photo of the partial collapse of a condo on 88 and Collins in #Surfside. It’s a multi agency effort. I’ve seen MDFR, Pompano Beach Fire, Miami Fire, Davie Fire



Courtesy @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/B72Qq1J1mV — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 24, 2021

@AgendaFreeTV I am a resident of one of the condos on the side of the collapse. This is a video from my camera footage inside from the start of the collapse until the lose of connection (I was away from the building today). Towards the end, you hear the structure failing pic.twitter.com/UzBJQogUxp — rosie✨ (@_rosiesantana) June 24, 2021

