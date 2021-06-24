Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
Gebäude in Trümmern

Hochhaus stürzt in Miami teils ein

Floridas Feuerwehren im Großeinsatz

Veröffentlicht: 24. Juni 2021 10:41 Uhr
Aktualisiert: 24. Juni 2021 11:25 Uhr

Nahe Miami Beach im US-Staat Florida ist Medienberichten zufolge ein zwölfstöckiges Wohnhaus teilweise eingestürzt. Mehrere Menschen dürften von den Trümmern verschüttet worden sein. Angaben zu Opfern wurden bislang keine gemacht.

Die Feuerwehr teilte via Twitter mit, dass mehr als 80 Einheiten im Einsatz seien. Das Unglück ereignete sich den Berichten zufolge in Surfside unweit von Miami Beach, es soll sich um ein zwölfstöckiges Gebäude handeln. Menschen schreien laut Medienberichten in den Trümmern. Nähere Einzelheiten wurden nicht genannt. Über die Ursache des Einsturzes war zunächst nichts bekannt. 

Auf Bildern im Internet waren in der Dunkelheit eine abgebrochene Fassade und zahlreiche Trümmer des als "Champlain Towers" bekannten Bauwerks zu sehen. Die Gegend sei weiträumig von der Polizei abgesperrt worden, hieß es weiter. Miami Beach mit seiner berühmten Promenade, dem "Ocean Drive", sowie den weißen Sandstränden und Palmen ist auch bei Touristen sehr beliebt.

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 24.06.2021 um 11:53 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/florida-hochhaus-stuerzt-in-miami-beach-ein-105669859

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
Electric Love Festival
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
NR-Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS IN SALZBURG
IMMOBILIEN IN SALZBURG
SINGLES IN SALZBURG
facebook twitter whatsapp
© 2021 SALZBURG24.at