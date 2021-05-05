Jetzt Live
Alle wohlauf

Frau bringt Neunlinge zur Welt

Ärzte gehen anfangs von sieben Babys aus

Baby Bilderbox
Halima Cisse brachte fünf Mädchen und vier Buben zur Welt. (SYMBOLBILD)

Veröffentlicht: 05. Mai 2021 13:25 Uhr

Eine Frau aus Mali hat am Dienstag neun Babys geboren, zwei mehr als die Ärzte bei Ultraschalluntersuchungen in ihrem Mutterleib entdeckt hatten.

Die 25-jährige Halima Cisse war zur besseren medizinischen Betreuung nach Marokko geflogen worden, wo sie die fünf Mädchen und vier Buben mittels Kaiserschnitt zur Welt brachte.

Laut Malis Gesundheitsministerin Fanta Siby seien alle wohlauf.

(Quelle: APA)

Babys aus Salzburg

Clara Nadia
Leah
Elias Dominik
Sarah Marie
Jonas
Annalena
Matthias
Lukas
Marlene Valerie Happenhofer
Matheo Elias Berer
Melanie Bukvic
Tobias Wallinger
