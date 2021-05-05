Die 25-jährige Halima Cisse war zur besseren medizinischen Betreuung nach Marokko geflogen worden, wo sie die fünf Mädchen und vier Buben mittels Kaiserschnitt zur Welt brachte.

A 25-year-old Malian woman has given birth to nine babies - two more than doctors had detected during scans. Mali's gvmt flew Halima Cisse to Marocco for special care, where she gave birth to a set of “nonuplets”

In which all five girls & four boys were born by C section ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/Z1P3ABNenX