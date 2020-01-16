"Das ist keine Koch-Sendung", sagte Harry lächelnd, nachdem er die Bälle mit den Namen der Teilnehmer-Mannschaften in einer Schüssel gemischt hatte. Zuvor hatte er Kinder, die im Garten des Palastes Rugby spielen durften, scherzhaft gewarnt: "Passt auf den Rasen auf, okay? Sonst bekomme ich Ärger."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Harrys letzter Auftritt?
Der Auftritt am Donnerstag könnte Harrys letzter öffentlicher Termin in Großbritannien sein, bevor er zu seiner Frau und Sohn Archie nach Kanada fliegt. In den kommenden Tagen sind laut britischen Presseberichten weitere Beratungen zur Zukunft von Harry und Meghan geplant.
Harry und Meghan wollen Unabhängikeit
Das Paar hatte am Mittwoch vergangener Woche überraschend verkündet, dass es sich weitgehend von seinen royalen Verpflichtungen zurückziehen und finanziell unabhängig werden wolle. Ihre Zeit wollen die beiden künftig zwischen dem Vereinigten Königreich und Kanada aufteilen. Am Montag fand dazu ein Krisengipfel der britischen Königsfamilie auf dem Landsitz Sandringham statt.
Queen unterstützt "voll und ganz"
Die Queen erklärte anschließend, sie unterstütze "voll und ganz" den Wunsch des Paares, "ein neues Leben als junge Familie aufzubauen". Sie verwies aber auf die noch notwendige Klärung "komplexer" Fragen in den kommenden Tagen.
