Der 35-jährige Falter hatte sein Surfbrett beim Sturz von einer Riesenwelle in der Bucht von Waimea auf Insel Oahu verloren. Die Nachricht, dass es wiedergefunden wurde, erreichte den Surfer über den Online-Dienst Instagram. Möglich gemacht hatte das der philippinische Lehrer Giovanne Branzuela, der das verwitterte Surfbrett für 2000 Pesos (33 Euro) von seinem Nachbarn gekauft hatte.
Surfbrett-Bauer stellt Kontakt zu Besitzer her
Fischer hatten das Surfbrett im August 2018 in der Nähe der kleinen philippinischen Insel Sarangani im Meer gefunden - sechs Monate nachdem Falter es verloren hatte. "Es stellte sich heraus, dass es ein Surfbrett aus Hawaii ist. Ich konnte es selbst nicht glauben", sagte Branzuela.
Obwohl das Surfbrett monatelang im Pazifik trieb, war der Name des auf Hawaii ansässigen Surfbrett-Bauers Lyle Carlson darauf noch zu lesen. Branzuela kontaktierte Carlson über Facebook und schickte ihm ein Foto des Surfbretts. Carlson wiederum teilte das Foto auf Instagram und markierte auf dem Bild das Instagram-Konto von Falter.
- Feb 3rd 2018 I remember I counted seven good rides that session. After catching so many waves I finally wiped out on one and my @lylecarlsonsurfboards board floated away after the leash came off my ankle at around 6:00 pm. I swam as hard as I could to try and get to it. I ran from one end of Waimea Bay across to the other side and scaled the rocks trying to get a visual until it was completely dark. I was really upset as I managed to catch the biggest waves of my life on this board. Thats why it meant so much to me. My hope was that a fisherman might find it. I heard Kauai was a possible landing spot for lost boards like mine. Having never heard from anyone I figured it was lost at sea. Fast forward to a couple weeks ago. @lylecarlsonsurfboards posted about a man finding my board in the Philippines and contacting Lyle via Facebook. Mind you- This is 5,200 miles away! Apparently he bought it from a fisherman to learn how to surf. As bummed as I was when I lost it, now I am happy to know my board fell into the hands of someone wanting to learn the sport. I couldn’t imagine a better ending to this story than to see the sport of surfing begin in a place where nobody surfs. If it weren’t for travel restrictions I would have raised money to bring boards for learning and surf supplies and be on a plane to go and visit Giovanne. I could teach him how to surf and hopefully a few of his 144 students. He is in charge of a school on the islands where my board is and i’m sure some of the kids would love to learn. I guess this means for now the most I can do is raise money to send him a goodie package with wax, leashes, books and magazines for his students to learn english. I just priced out shipping for a box big enough for a couple surfboards and it was 600 USD to go almost all the way to where he is. So at the very least for now I want to send the necessities. We are at about 1,000 dollars. Every penny will go to this cause and Im so excited to put a package together! Thank you to everyone who has donated. It means so much! Link to donate in Bio???? Photo - @jdbaluch
Falter will Surfbrett auf Philippinen abholen
Inzwischen stehen Falter und Branzuela in Kontakt. Falter plant, sein Surfbrett in Sarangani abzuholen, sobald die Corona-Reisebeschränkungen es zulassen. "Es war mein erstes Surfbrett für große Wellen, das für mich maßgefertigt wurde. Ich bin auf dem Board an den besten Tagen meines Lebens gesurft", sagte Falter, der ursprünglich aus Florida stammt.
Falter will Branzuela im Tausch gegen sein Surfbrett ein Anfänger-Surfbrett schenken und ihm Surf-Stunden geben. "Ich denke, es wäre ein großartiges Ende für diese Geschichte, ihm das Surfen beizubringen", sagte Falter.
Kommentare