Ein Wettbewerb mit Belohnung wurde abgesagt, weil sich niemand meldete. Nun will Wright, bekannt aus der "National Geographic"-Sendung "Outback Wrangler", sein Glück versuchen. Eine Falle im Fluss sei bereits installiert, berichtete der Krokodilfänger bei Instagram. Wie der regionale Naturschutz-Chef Hasmuni Hasmar sagte, bereitet Wright zudem Mitglieder von Hasmars Spezialteam auf die Reptil-Rettung vor. Auch der Krokodilbezwinger Chris Wilson sei dabei.
Hey guys, just a quick update on the Michelin Croc in Indonesia!! ???????? ???? We have been talking closely with Indonesian government officials in including the Ministry for Forestry and associated local organisations. Due to crocodile commitments in Northern Territory “Australia” I haven’t been able to get over to Jakarta this week but am flying over this Saturday to see how we can help and be of assistance. We’ll be able to develop a cracken plan over the coming week once we’ve seen what environmental challenges we have to over come in this area. I’m super excited to be working with the teams on the ground in Indonesia to safely catch this animal. Unfortunately, we have heard of a couple of rouge outfits who haven’t gone through the respectful and appropriate channels are already on location attempting to catch the crocodile without the proper permits or permission. This will taunt the croc making shy and harder for us get close to him, not to mention putting themselves and the village in danger with limited or no experience catching and handling these large reptiles reptiles. I know first hand how quickly things can turn bad with a 4m croc, fast flowing river and a small boat is not the ideal situation. Thankfully though the Indonesian government has acted swiftly and these teams have been arrested and removed. Once I arrive on Saturday, I will conduct further talks with the government and all organisations involved to ensure the safe capture and rescue of this animal and will keep you all up to date with the journey.
Kommentare