Our President and CEO Alan Steel, Executive Chef Marc Tourtollet and Brooklyn Grange's Co-Founder Anastasia Plakias talk to CBS News’ Bradley Blackburn about the creation of our one-acre rooftop farm and the new roof-to-table experience! With more than 50 crops being planted atop our convention center, we’re hoping to grow up to 40,000 pounds of produce each year! Thank you to the entire CBS News team, as well as Lendlease, Turner Construction Company, TVS Design, Moody Nolan, Stantec and WXY Architecture + Urban Design for their support. #urbanfarming #conventioncenter