Arthur Spooner

Trauer um "King of Queens"-Star

Jerry Stiller ist gestorben

Veröffentlicht: 11. Mai 2020 12:54 Uhr

0

Der aus US-Sitcoms bekannte Schauspieler Jerry Stiller ist tot. Das gab sein Sohn Ben Stiller (54) am Montag bekannt. "Ich habe die traurige Nachricht zu überbringen, dass mein Vater gestorben ist", steht in der Twitter-Nachricht. Der 92-Jährige sei eines natürlichen Todes gestorben.

Jerry Stiller ist vor allem durch seine Rolle als kauziger alter Schwiegervater Arthur Spooner in der Sitcom "King of Queens" (1998-2007) bekannt und war auch in der 90er-Jahre-Serie "Seinfeld" häufig zu sehen.

Er wirkte aber auch in etlichen Kinofilmen mit, darunter "Zoolander" (2001), "Airport 2" und "Stoppt die Todesfahrt der U-Bahn 123" (beide 1974).

(Quelle: Apa/Dpa)

