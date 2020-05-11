Jerry Stiller ist vor allem durch seine Rolle als kauziger alter Schwiegervater Arthur Spooner in der Sitcom "King of Queens" (1998-2007) bekannt und war auch in der 90er-Jahre-Serie "Seinfeld" häufig zu sehen.
I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020
Er wirkte aber auch in etlichen Kinofilmen mit, darunter "Zoolander" (2001), "Airport 2" und "Stoppt die Todesfahrt der U-Bahn 123" (beide 1974).
