Big news: Captain Cal and his adopted sisters have found a home! All three rescued mountain lion cubs will be moving together to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio. Rescued from the devastating Zogg and August fires, these 3 cubs captured our hearts as we nursed them back to health here at our veterinary hospital. We are so sad to say goodbye to these adorable kittens but so happy they have a forever home to go to — as a family. The cubs will travel to Ohio in the next coming weeks, accompanied by Oakland Zoo Zoological Manager Angela Gibson, who has been instrumental in their recovery and introduction to each other here at Oakland Zoo. Our friends at Columbus Zoo are ready and excited to welcome the trio! All about the cubs’ upcoming move: https://www.oaklandzoo.org/news/orphaned-cubs-new-home