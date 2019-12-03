Jetzt Live
Berühmte Katze

Online-Star "Lil BUB" ist tot

Veröffentlicht: 03. Dezember 2019 13:16 Uhr

Nach Grumpy Cat verlieren Social-Media-Fans mit "Lil BUB" einen weiteren großen Katzen-Star. Knapp 2,5 Millionen Follower begeisterte die Samtpfote mit außergewöhnlichem Aussehen und ernster Botschaft auf Instagram. Am Montagabend verkündete Besitzer Mike den Fans die traurige Nachricht.

"Lil BUB" galt wegen ihrer Gendefekte als Botschafterin für Inklusion und Tiere in Not. Die Katze hatte besonders große Augen, einen verkürzten Unterkiefer, keine Zähne und ihre Zunge hing stets aus dem Mund. Ihr Herrchen hatte sie vor acht Jahren als Baby gefunden. Im Netz avancierte sie zum Star.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o

Spenden für wohltätige Zwecke

Besitzer Mike Bridavsky zufolge konnte er dank seiner Katze über 700.000 US-Dollar (rund 632.000 Euro) an Spendengeldern für wohltätige Zwecke sammeln. So gab es beispielsweise Pullis und Tassen mit dem Konterfei der besonderen Katze. "Bub machte einen riesigen Unterschied in der Welt des Tierschutzes, und in den Leben von Millionen von Menschen rund um die Welt", so Bridavsky in seinem Abschieds-Posting am Montag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Friends forever

"Lil BUB" und Grumpy Cat: Zwei Katzenstars

Knapp 2,5 Millionen Menschen folgten Mike und seiner Katze "Lil BUB" auf Instagram. Der eigene Youtube-Kanal verzeichnet bis Dienstagmittag über 52 Millionen Aufrufe. Der tierische Star und sein Besitzer wurden zudem zu US-Talkshows eingeladen. Gemeinsam mit der ebenfalls berühmten Katze Grumpy Cat gab es sogar eine Doku. Grumpy Cat starb im Mai dieses Jahres.

(Quelle: SALZBURG24)

Aufgerufen am 03.12.2019 um 02:17 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/lil-bub-beruehmte-katze-ist-tot-80141359

