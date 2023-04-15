Mark Sheehan starb im Krankenhaus, wie die Band The Script am Freitag auf Twitter mitteilte. Sie bat gemeinsam mit der Familie alle Fans, "in dieser tragischen Zeit die Privatsphäre zu wahren".
Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4— the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023
Kommentare
Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Artikel. Starte die Diskussion.