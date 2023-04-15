Jetzt Live
Im Spital verstorben

The Script trauert um Mark Sheehan (46)

Musiker stirbt nach kurzer Krankheit

Veröffentlicht: 15. April 2023 16:35  Uhr

Mark Sheehan von der irischen Rock-Band The Script ist nach kurzer Krankheit im Alter von 46 Jahren gestorben. Der Gitarrist hatte die Gruppe ("Hall of Fame", "Breakeven") zusammen mit Frontmann Danny O'Donoghue und Schlagzeuger Glen Power im Jahr 2001 gegründet.

Mark Sheehan starb im Krankenhaus, wie die Band The Script am Freitag auf Twitter mitteilte. Sie bat gemeinsam mit der Familie alle Fans, "in dieser tragischen Zeit die Privatsphäre zu wahren".

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 15.04.2023 um 04:44 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/mark-sheehan-von-the-script-ist-tot-137191681

