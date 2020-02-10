Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
"Aloha. We love you"

Mikaela Shiffrin erinnert in Video an Vater Jeff

Skistar mit emotionaler Botschaft nach tragischem Tod

Mikaela Shiffrin, Familie APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER
Die Shiffrins im Jahr 2013 in Schladming. Im Bild (v.l.): Taylor, Eileen und Jeff, vorne Mikaela. 

Veröffentlicht: 10. Februar 2020 14:23 Uhr

0

Nach dem unerwarteten Tod ihres Vaters Jeff hat sich Ski-Star Mikaela Shiffrin am Montag mit einer emotionalen Videobotschaft zu Wort gemeldet. Darin gewährt sie private Einblicke in ihre Vergangenheit.

"Wir möchten uns bei jedem einzelnen von euch für die Liebe und Unterstützung bedanken", schreibt sie. "Vielen Dank für die Gebete, Umarmungen, Liebe und die ermutigenden Worte", so Shiffrin. Diese hätten sie und ihre Familie tief berührt.

We want to thank each and every one of you for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for your prayers, for your hugs and love, and your words of encouragement that have truly touched our family to the core. To the media: our deepest gratitude for respecting our privacy and—most of all—thank you for your beautiful words about our father/husband. Your words keep us going. In lieu of flowers, we'd ask that you donate to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (donations.usskiandsnowboard.org) and the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org): two non-profits that are hugely important to my family. Thank you to our family and friends for being here for us, but more importantly for being here for him. Lastly, we want to thank the Vail Valley community and the entire ski community for being so incredibly special and supportive. This sport we are so passionate about—this sport our father/husband was so passionate about—is an incredible source of healing...and the mountains offer overwhelming solace during this devastating time. We don’t know where we’ll go from here, but we know we will lean on each other and love each other more than ever. Aloha. - With Love, Mikaela, Eileen, and Taylor (Courtesy of Mikaela’s Team) Lyrics: John Denver

Gepostet von Mikaela Shiffrin am Sonntag, 9. Februar 2020

Mikaela Shiffrin pausiert im Ski-Weltcup

Jeff Shiffrin starb Anfang Februar bei einem Unfall daheim an Kopfverletzungen. Er war zuletzt zur Weihnachtszeit wie Mutter Eileen auf Bitten von Mikaela nach Lienz gereist, um der Tochter aus ihrer sportlichen Mini-Krise zu helfen - sie gewann daraufhin Riesentorlauf und Slalom in der Dolomitenstadt. Derzeit legt die Gesamt-Weltcupführende eine Pause ein. Wann sie wieder an Rennen teilnehmen wird, ist noch nicht bekannt.

(Quelle: SALZBURG24)

Aufgerufen am 10.02.2020 um 08:53 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/mikaela-shiffrin-erinnert-mit-emotionalem-video-an-vater-jeff-83267032

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
Electric Love Festival
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
NR-Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS IN SALZBURG
IMMOBILIEN IN SALZBURG
facebook twitter whatsapp
© 2020 SALZBURG24.at