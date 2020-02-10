We want to thank each and every one of you for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for your prayers, for your hugs and love, and your words of encouragement that have truly touched our family to the core. To the media: our deepest gratitude for respecting our privacy and—most of all—thank you for your beautiful words about our father/husband. Your words keep us going. In lieu of flowers, we'd ask that you donate to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (donations.usskiandsnowboard.org) and the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org): two non-profits that are hugely important to my family. Thank you to our family and friends for being here for us, but more importantly for being here for him. Lastly, we want to thank the Vail Valley community and the entire ski community for being so incredibly special and supportive. This sport we are so passionate about—this sport our father/husband was so passionate about—is an incredible source of healing...and the mountains offer overwhelming solace during this devastating time. We don’t know where we’ll go from here, but we know we will lean on each other and love each other more than ever. Aloha. - With Love, Mikaela, Eileen, and Taylor (Courtesy of Mikaela’s Team) Lyrics: John Denver