Für Milla Jovovich und ihren Mann, Regisseur und Autor Paul W. S. Anderson (54), ist es nach ihren Töchtern Ever (12) und Dashiel (4) das dritte Mädchen.
Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday ????????????♀️???? which makes this “old news” but anyway, yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56am Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered ????! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!! Xoxo m❤️☁️✨⚡️⭐️????☄️
Außergewöhnlicher Name für dritte Jovovich-Tochter
Das Mädchen heißt Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson. Der Name sei so lang, da sich die Familie nicht einigen konnte, verriet die Mutter auf Instagram. "Osian ist ein Waliser Jungenname und wird 'O-shin' ausgesprochen“, erklärt Milla Jovovich dann noch, um von vorneherein Missverständnissen vorzubeugen.
Die ältere Schwester Ever hatte bereits am Sonntag ein Bild aus dem Krankenzimmer der Jovovich-Familie gepostet.
