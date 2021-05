This is Jasmin , Johns daughter.  unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly ♥️♥️ ???????? I will keep you posted, but Please respect the family’s privacy in this time, thank you!