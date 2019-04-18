Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
Mya-Lecia Naylor

Teenie-Star (16) bricht zusammen – Tot

18. April 2019 10:01 Uhr

0

Große Trauer: Mit gerade einmal 16 Jahren ist die britische Schauspielerin Mya-Lecia Naylor am 7. April zusammengebrochen und gestorben, berichtet die BBC. Zu den Todesumständen machte das Management keine weiteren Angaben.

Bereits in einem Alter von zwei Jahren stand Naylor das erste Mal für die Sitcom "Absolutely Fabulous" vor der Kamera. Nach weiteren Rollen war der Teenie-Star dann im Film "Cloud Atlas" an der Seite von Tom Hanks zu sehen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia ❤️⁣ ⁣ Message from CBBC:⁣ ⁣ MYA-LECIA ⁣NAYLOR We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never”, has very sadly died. Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. ⁣ ⁣ We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call @Childline_official on 0800 11 11.⁣ ⁣ You can also find an online condolence book on the CBBC website.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Almost Never (@almostnevershow) am

Große Trauer um Mya-Lecia Naylor

Zuletzt arbeitete Mya-Lecia Naylor an der Teenie-Serie "Almost Never", in der sie ebenfalls Mya hieß, berichtet Bild.de. Die 16-Jährige soll eine große Karriere vor sich gehabt haben. Fans und Kollegen trauern um die begabte Schauspielerin, die auch an ihren Karrieren als Model und Musikerin arbeitete.

Aufgerufen am 18.04.2019 um 11:01 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/mya-lecia-naylor-teenie-star-16-bricht-zusammen-tot-68978935

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS Übersicht
IMMO Übersicht
© 2019 SALZBURG24.at