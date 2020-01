Den Tod Bryants bestätigte die Stadt Calabasas, wo der Hubschrauber abgestürzt war, auf Twitter.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.