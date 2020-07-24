Jetzt Live
Florida

Polizist rettet Burschen vor Hai-Angriff

Rettung in letzter Sekunde

Veröffentlicht: 24. Juli 2020 11:44 Uhr

0

Gerade noch rechtzeitig zieht ein Polizist einen Burschen auf einem Surfbrett aus dem Wasser und rettet ihn so wohl vor einem Haiangriff. Ein Video zeigt den Vorfall.

Der Polizist war mit seiner Frau am Cocoa Beach im US-Bundesstaat Florida unterwegs, als er sah, dass ein Hai auf den Jungen auf einem Surfbrett zusteuerte. Der Polizist reagierte blitzschnell und zog den Burschen aus dem Wasser.

OFFICER PULLS BOY FROM CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH SHARK Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday evening, July 16, walking on the beach with his wife near the pier when they noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board. Adrian made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy from the surf as the shark began to get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet at its nearest distance. We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm. Thanks to Adrian, we’ll never know what that shark’s intentions were, and that little boy will forever have a pretty cool story to tell. Great job!????????

Gepostet von Cocoa Beach Police & Fire am Freitag, 17. Juli 2020
(Quelle: SALZBURG24)

Aufgerufen am 24.07.2020 um 11:44 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/polizist-rettet-in-florida-burschen-vor-hai-angriff-90591919

