Johnson war an Covid-19 erkrankt. Während seines Aufenthalts im Krankenhaus und seiner Erholung in Checkers, dem Landsitz der britischen Regierung, führte Außenminister Dominic Raab die Regierung.

Johnson war Anfang April auf die Intensivstation des St. Thomas' Hospital in London gebracht worden, nachdem sich sein Gesundheitszustand eineinhalb Wochen nach seiner Diagnose verschlechtert hatte. Tags zuvor war er wegen anhaltender Symptome in die Klinik gebracht worden.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5