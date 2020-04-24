Jetzt Live
Zurück in die Downing Street

Johnson übernimmt ab Montag wieder Regierung

Premier nach Covid-19-Erkrankung auf Intensivstation

Der britische Premier ist offenbar wieder fit
Boris Johnson will nach seiner schweren Coronavirus-Erkrankung die Amtsgeschäfte ab Montag wieder übernehmen.

Veröffentlicht: 24. April 2020 08:25 Uhr

0

Großbritanniens Premier Boris Johnson will einem Medienbericht zufolge ab Montag wieder die Regierungsgeschäfte führen. Wie der "Telegraph" berichtet, will der 55-jährige Politiker zum Wochenauftakt zu seinem Amtssitz in der Londoner Downing Street zurückkehren. Johnson habe bereits für Besprechungen mit einzelnen Kabinettministern vereinbart.

Johnson war an Covid-19 erkrankt. Während seines Aufenthalts im Krankenhaus und seiner Erholung in Checkers, dem Landsitz der britischen Regierung, führte Außenminister Dominic Raab die Regierung.

Johnson schwer krank

Johnson war Anfang April auf die Intensivstation des St. Thomas' Hospital in London gebracht worden, nachdem sich sein Gesundheitszustand eineinhalb Wochen nach seiner Diagnose verschlechtert hatte. Tags zuvor war er wegen anhaltender Symptome in die Klinik gebracht worden.

(Quelle: Apa/Ag.)

