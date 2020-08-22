Sherman stieß ein Jahr nach ihrer Gründung zur Band, bereits unter seinem Mitwirken entstand 1984 das Debütalbum "The Red Hot Chili Peppers".
We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.
"Er war ein einzigartiger Typ und wir danken ihm für alle guten und schlechten Zeiten sowie die dazwischen", schreibt die Band auf Instagram über den Verstorbenen.
