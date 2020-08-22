Jetzt Live
Kultband trauert

"Red Hot Chilli Peppers"-Gitarrist ist tot

Jack Sherman im Alter von 64 Jahren gestorben

Veröffentlicht: 22. August 2020 14:48 Uhr

Die "Red Hot Chilli Peppers" trauern um ihren Gitarristen Jack Sherman. Die Band gab am Samstag auf Instagram den Tod des Musikers bekannt. Sherman wurde 64 Jahre alt.

Sherman stieß ein Jahr nach ihrer Gründung zur Band, bereits unter seinem Mitwirken entstand 1984 das Debütalbum "The Red Hot Chili Peppers". 

"Er war ein einzigartiger Typ und wir danken ihm für alle guten und schlechten Zeiten sowie die dazwischen", schreibt die Band auf Instagram über den Verstorbenen.

(Quelle: SALZBURG24)

