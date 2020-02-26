Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
Vergewaltigt und gefangen

Musikerin Duffy schildert traumatisches Martyrium

"Mercy"-Sängerin "nun in Sicherheit"

Veröffentlicht: 26. Februar 2020 13:28 Uhr

0

Pop-Sängerin Duffy war jahrelang aus der Öffentlichkeit verschwunden - nun hat sie eine Vergewaltigung als Grund für ihren Rückzug öffentlich gemacht. Sie sei "vergewaltigt, unter Drogen gesetzt und für mehrere Tage gefangen gehalten" worden, schrieb die 35-Jährige am Dienstag im Online-Dienst Instagram. "Es geht mir gut und ich bin nun in Sicherheit", fügte sie hinzu.

Die Genesung habe aber "einige Zeit" gebraucht. Die für ihr Debüt-Album "Rockferry" gefeierte Pop-Sängerin hatte 2011 ihren vorläufigen Rückzug aus der Öffentlichkeit erklärt. In einer emotionalen Botschaft an ihre Fans schrieb Duffy nun bei Instagram, sie habe der Welt nicht zeigen wollen, wie traurig sie nach der Gewalterfahrung gewesen sei. "Ich habe mich gefragt, wie ich von Herzen singen kann, wenn mein Herz gebrochen ist." Allmählich habe sie jedoch Trost gefunden. Heute fühle sie wieder "die Sonne im Herzen".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

Ein von @ duffy geteilter Beitrag am

Sängerin will Fans über Vergewaltigung berichten

Duffy kündigte an, in den kommenden Wochen ein Interview über ihre Gewalterfahrung zu veröffentlichen. Auch Fragen ihrer Fans wolle sie darin beantworten.

Duffy erhielt 2008 einen Grammy

Für ihre Platte "Rockferry" hatte Duffy, die mit bürgerlichem Namen Aimee Anne Duffy heißt, im Jahr 2008 den begehrten Grammy für das beste Album erhalten. 2009 gewann sie zudem drei Brit Awards.

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 26.02.2020 um 03:32 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/saengerin-duffy-schildert-vergewaltigung-84035140

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
Electric Love Festival
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
NR-Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS IN SALZBURG
IMMOBILIEN IN SALZBURG
facebook twitter whatsapp
© 2020 SALZBURG24.at