Die Genesung habe aber "einige Zeit" gebraucht. Die für ihr Debüt-Album "Rockferry" gefeierte Pop-Sängerin hatte 2011 ihren vorläufigen Rückzug aus der Öffentlichkeit erklärt. In einer emotionalen Botschaft an ihre Fans schrieb Duffy nun bei Instagram, sie habe der Welt nicht zeigen wollen, wie traurig sie nach der Gewalterfahrung gewesen sei. "Ich habe mich gefragt, wie ich von Herzen singen kann, wenn mein Herz gebrochen ist." Allmählich habe sie jedoch Trost gefunden. Heute fühle sie wieder "die Sonne im Herzen".
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Sängerin will Fans über Vergewaltigung berichten
Duffy kündigte an, in den kommenden Wochen ein Interview über ihre Gewalterfahrung zu veröffentlichen. Auch Fragen ihrer Fans wolle sie darin beantworten.
Duffy erhielt 2008 einen Grammy
Für ihre Platte "Rockferry" hatte Duffy, die mit bürgerlichem Namen Aimee Anne Duffy heißt, im Jahr 2008 den begehrten Grammy für das beste Album erhalten. 2009 gewann sie zudem drei Brit Awards.
