Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
2 Wochen Isolation

Sängerin Pink am Coronavirus infiziert

Künstlerin spendet eine Million Dollar für Gesundheitswesen

Pink APA/AFP/SUZANNE CORDEIRO
Die Sängerin und ihr Sohn sind am Coronavirus erkrankt. 

Veröffentlicht: 04. April 2020 09:13 Uhr

0

US-Sängerin Pink hat sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Dies gab die zweifache Mutter am Freitagabend (Ortszeit) auf Instagram bekannt.

Vor zwei Wochen hätten sie und ihr dreijähriger Sohn Jameson Anzeichen der Krankheit gehabt. Glücklicherweise hätte ihr Arzt einen Test besorgen können, der bei ihr positiv ausfiel. Die Familie habe sich zwei Wochen isoliert, alle seien nun gesund, schrieb Pink.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von P!NK (@pink) am

Pink mit Kritik an Washington

Die Sängerin übte scharfe Kritik an Washington, nicht schnell und umfassend für Tests gesorgt zu haben. "Wir müssten Test kostenlos und breitflächig ermöglichen, um unsere Kinder, Familien, Freunde und Gemeinden zu schützen", fordert der Star. Sie werde eine Million Dollar für das Gesundheitswesen spenden - zu gleichen Teilen für eine Klinik in Philadelphia, an der ihre Mutter 18 Jahre lang arbeitete, und für eine Krisenkasse der Stadt Los Angeles. Pink dankte den "Helden" im Gesundheitswesen und ermahnte ihre Fans: "Bitte bleibt Zuhause".

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 04.04.2020 um 12:16 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/saengerin-pink-am-coronavirus-infiziert-85803913

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
Electric Love Festival
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
NR-Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS IN SALZBURG
IMMOBILIEN IN SALZBURG
facebook twitter whatsapp
© 2020 SALZBURG24.at