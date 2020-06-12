Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
Kurios

Sex erklärt Doping-Verstoß von US-Boxerin

Freund übertrug Doping-Substanzen

Virgnia Fuchs, Boxerin USA APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Chris Graythen
(ARCHIVBILD)

Veröffentlicht: 12. Juni 2020 10:19 Uhr

0

Weil die verbotenen Substanzen auch nach Ansicht der US-Anti-Doping-Agentur beim Sex übertragen worden sind, ist eine US-Boxerin vom Doping-Vorwurf freigesprochen worden. Demnach habe der Freund der 32-jährigen Virginia Fuchs Produkte konsumiert, in denen die verbotenen Substanzen enthalten waren.

Das berichtete die US-Nachrichtenagentur AP am Donnerstag. "Dies war eine große Lektion für mich und jetzt, da es vorbei ist, konzentriere ich mich voll und ganz auf die Vorbereitung auf Tokio", twitterte Fuchs, die im Fliegengewicht aktiv ist.

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 12.06.2020 um 04:20 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/sex-mit-freund-erklaert-doping-verstoss-von-virginia-fuchs-88790539

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
Electric Love Festival
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
NR-Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS IN SALZBURG
IMMOBILIEN IN SALZBURG
facebook twitter whatsapp
© 2020 SALZBURG24.at