Das berichtete die US-Nachrichtenagentur AP am Donnerstag. "Dies war eine große Lektion für mich und jetzt, da es vorbei ist, konzentriere ich mich voll und ganz auf die Vorbereitung auf Tokio", twitterte Fuchs, die im Fliegengewicht aktiv ist.

I’m relieved that once USADA completed an extensive investigation, they found that my case was unique and therefore gave me a No Fault ruling, allowing me to return to competition. This has been a huge lesson for me and now that is over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo.