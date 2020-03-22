Jetzt Live
Kampf gegen das Coronavirus

Ski-Star Shiffrin singt für Helfer

"Wir werden eure gebrochenen Herzen heilen"

Veröffentlicht: 22. März 2020 17:01 Uhr

0

Neben dem Wintersport sind Gitarrespielen und Singen die Leidenschaften von Ski-Star Mikaela Shiffrin. In der Coronakrise hat die 25-jährige US-Amerikanerin nun einen Song geschrieben, den sie all den Helfern widmete im Kampf gegen die Pandemie wie Ärzten und Krankenschwestern, Polizisten, Feuerwehrleuten und Soldaten.

In dem in den Sozialen Netzwerken veröffentlichten Lied singt Shiffrin unter anderem: "Wir wollen euch danken und euch all unsere Liebe schicken, obwohl wir wissen, dass das in diesen Zeiten nicht genug ist. Wir sind bei euch, auch wenn wir getrennt sind. Wir werden eure gebrochenen Herzen heilen. Wir halten euch ganz fest. Zusammen schaffen wir das. Wir sind bei euch, stehen Seite an Seite und geben Liebe und Kraft zu kämpfen."

Shiffrins Vater starb Anfang Februar

Shiffrin hatte Anfang Februar einen persönlichen Schicksalsschlag erlebt, als ihr Vater nach einem häuslichen Unfall starb. Ihre Trauer verarbeitete sie teils mit Einträgen in den Sozialen Medien. Weil sie wegen des Trauerfalls auf etliche Rennen im Weltcup verzichtete, konnte sie die Weltcup-Gesamtwertung nicht erfolgreich verteidigen, die große Kugel ging an die Italienerin Federica Brignone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are witnessing incredible acts of kindness and selflessness every day. The doctors and nurses helping the ill, and continuing to help the millions who have sickness and injuries not even related to this specific virus. The thousands of retired health professionals who have volunteered their services to aid the hospitals strained in space and resources. Those testing and developing treatments and vaccinations to this and every other disease. The firefighters, police force, and every other kind of public service worker and defender out there. Our service people from the Army, Navy, Air Force and beyond who unable to return home though they may feel torn in half by their obligation to protect our countries from afar and their longing to protect their families from home. In Italy, a lot of the food plants are slowing down production significantly because the workers are worried about going to work, even though these plants are held to an incredibly high sanitation standard. Yet, these food plants staying in production is essential for the general public to continue to have access to food... So I did a really small thing, in the grand scheme of everything. I wrote a song— inspired by the plant employees of my @barilla family continuing to put the public needs ahead of their own needs and fears, but it is a message to everyone. Thank you.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷???? (@mikaelashiffrin) am

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 22.03.2020 um 07:46 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/ski-star-shiffrin-singt-fuer-helfer-im-kampf-gegen-das-coronavirus-85238692

