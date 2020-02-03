Jetzt Live
Wildererschlinge

Albino-Elefantenbaby aus grausamer Falle befreit

"Khanyisa" in Südafrika schwer verletzt

Veröffentlicht: 03. Februar 2020 16:10 Uhr

Ein seltenes pink-farbenes Elefantenmädchen mit blauen Augen haben Tierschützer vor einem qualvollen Tod in einer Wildererschlinge bewahrt. Der etwa fünfmonatige Albino wurde mit schweren Verletzungen in das Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) in Hoedspruit in Südafrika gebracht.

"Mittlerweile ist sie schon seit knapp einem Monat bei uns und hat gute Fortschritte gemacht", erklärte Herd-Sprecherin Sue Howells am Montag. Die junge Elefantendame habe besser als erwartet auf ihre Umgebung reagiert; zudem heilten ihre Wunden allmählich.

Albino-Elefant in Falle gefangen

"Das kleine Mädchen ist unglaublich tapfer", schrieb die Einrichtung für verwaiste Elefanten in einer Erklärung. Unklar ist, wie lange das Elefantenjunge in seiner Verzweiflung versucht hatte, sich aus der Schlinge zu befreien, bevor es am 6. Jänner entdeckt worden war.

Injured Albino baby elephant Khanyisa taking a nap and using her trunk to cover her eyes

Khanyisa Update! Sunday 02 February Yesterday we shared a video of Khanyisa, who had lots of unexpected energy following the stitching procedure on her right ear on Friday. We were a bit concerned that she was not drinking. Well, soon after we posted that update, she started drinking most of her milk bottle feedings which was fantastic! Unfortunately, she also began with a bout of diarrhoea around midday which lasted a few hours. Adine adjusted some of her formulae, and by last night her stools were becoming solid again, though they are still a little less solid than usual. She did have some decent downtime yesterday, between her happy-bursts (????) and Adine got this sweet video clip of her covering her eyes with her trunk. It may well be a little playful behaviour, as Adine and the carers often put their hands over her eyes as she sleeps to give her further cover for her sensitive eyes. As Adine had not done so yet, she started doing it with her trunk. Just too sweet! Khanyisa is obviously still uncomfortable and in some pain, and it will take some time to heal. So she does battle to get comfortable at times too. Overall we are happy with Khanyisa's condition, and she has been out and about this morning again adventuring under the shade of Reply, her carers' umbrella shade. If you would like to Donate towards Khanyisa's high costs of care or would like to Foster her, please go to: www.herd.org.za

Gepostet von HERD - Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development am Samstag, 1. Februar 2020

"Khanyisa" soll neue Herde bekommen

Die Mitarbeiter der Pflegeeinrichtung gaben ihm den Namen "Khanyisa" – was übersetzt Licht bedeutet. Das Jungtier war in einem Reservat südwestlich vom Krüger-Nationalpark gefunden worden und wog gerade mal 124 Kilogramm. Mittlerweile hat es knapp 20 Kilo zugelegt. Es soll nach seiner Genesung im Kapama-Tierpark der Organisation ausgesetzt werden. Dort lebt eine aus Simbabwe stammende Elefantenherde, die bereits in der Vergangenheit Jungtiere aufgenommen hatte.

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 03.02.2020 um 10:13 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/suedafrika-albino-elefant-aus-wildererschlinge-befreit-82946251

