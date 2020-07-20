Jetzt Live
Happy Birthday!

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen wird 40

Brasilianerin wünscht sich als Geschenk Bäume im Amazonasbecken

Veröffentlicht: 20. Juli 2020 09:55 Uhr

0

Die Corona-Pandemie hat die Geburtstagspläne von Supermodel Gisele Bündchen durchkreuzt, die am Montag 40 Jahre alt geworden ist. "Ich wollte in das Amazonas-Gebiet", erzählte die Brasilianerin mit deutschen Wurzeln dem brasilianischen Sender "TV Globo" in einem am Sonntag ausgestrahlten Interview. "Ich hatte mir schon alles zurechtgelegt, einen Baum zu pflanzen, meine Kinder mitzunehmen."

Nun will Bündchen 2021 Tausende Setzlinge im brasilianischen Amazonas-Becken pflanzen, wie sie erzählte. "Alle wollten mir zum 40. Geburtstag etwas schenken. Da habe ich gesagt: Das einzige Geschenk, das ihr mir machen könnt, ist: helfen, Bäume zu pflanzen." So sei die Idee für die Plattform "Viva a Viva" entstanden, auf der für die Bäume gespendet werden kann.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Podemos nunca saber o impacto das sementes que plantamos, mas, mesmo assim, acredito que elas têm que ser plantadas. Em 2004, visitei uma aldeia indígena na floresta amazônica. Pude ver de perto tanto seu profundo conhecimento da natureza, quanto os problemas de saúde e ambientais criados pelo desmatamento. Saí de lá determinada a fazer algo para ajudar. A primeira iniciativa que apoiei na época foi a campanha "Y Ikatu Xingu" do ISA. Agora, 14 anos depois, chamei a ISA para me ajudar a plantar árvores para o meu aniversário. Para minha surpresa, soube que daquele projeto nasceu a maior rede de sementes nativas do Brasil, a "Rede de Sementes do Xingu" que já ajudou a restaurar mais de 6,6 mil hectares (cerca de um milhão de árvores) de áreas degradadas, e também provê renda para 560 coletores - a maioria deles mulheres nativas. Fiquei muito feliz em saber que aquela sementinha plantada lá atrás deu lindos frutos e, hoje, vamos utilizar esta rede de sementes para fazer o plantio do meu aniversário e continuar esta corrente para restaurar a natureza. Só tenho gratidão! ???????????? We may never know the impact of the seeds we plant…but they must be planted! In 2004, I visited an Indigenous tribe in the Amazon rainforest. I was able to see up close the natives’ deep knowledge and appreciation of nature, and the health and environmental problems created by deforestation. I was determined to do something to help. In 2006, the first project I supported was called “Y Ikatu Xingu” from ISA to help restore the land and support the local communities.Fourteen years later, I called ISA to ask if they could help me plant trees for my upcoming birthday. To my surprise, I learned that the Y Ikatu Xingu project we supported back in 2006 had created an amazing “seed bank” that has already helped to restore more than 6,600 hectares of degraded land, and helped over 560 collectors –most native women –earn a steady income.It has made me so happy to know that the little seeds we planted so many years ago have developed into so much life. Today we are going to use this same seed bank to plant 40,000 trees for my birthday-and continue to regenerate nature. Gratitude!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) am

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 20.07.2020 um 10:08 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/supermodel-gisele-buendchen-wird-40-90411283

