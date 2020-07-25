Jetzt Live
Knoten am Hals

TV-Zuschauerin entdeckt Tumor bei Reporterin

E-Mail warnt Fernsehjournalistin Victoria Price

Röngtenbild SB Bilderbox
Bei der Journalistin wurde tatsächlich Krebs diagnostiziert (SYMBOLBILD).

Veröffentlicht: 25. Juli 2020 15:17 Uhr

Eine Fernsehreporterin im US-Staat Florida hat von ihrer Krebserkrankung nach eigenen Angaben durch ein E-Mail einer Zuschauerin erfahren. "Sie sah einen Knoten an meinem Hals. Sagte, er erinnere sie an ihren eigenen. Ihrer war Krebs. Es stellte sich heraus, das meiner es auch war", schrieb Victoria Price vom Kanal WFLA in Florida am Freitag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram.

Nun begebe sie sich in Behandlung, der Tumor mitsamt ihrer Schilddrüse werde entfernt. "Hätte ich dieses E-Mail nie erhalten, hätte ich meinen Arzt nie angerufen. Der Krebs hätte sich weiter ausgebreitet", so Price.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP ????

Ein Beitrag geteilt von victoria price (@victoriapricetv) am

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 25.07.2020 um 09:19 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/tv-zuschauerin-entdeckt-tumor-bei-reporterin-victoria-price-90637948

