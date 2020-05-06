Video zum 1. Geburtstag von Archie veröffentlicht

Meghan wirkt entspannt und trägt ein aufgekrempeltes Jeans-Hemd. Harry ist im Hintergrund lachend und mit seinem Sohn sprechend zu hören. Archie, der zum Schluss etwas ungeduldig wird, ähnelt optisch sehr seinem Vater. Der Prinz soll das Video aufgenommen haben, das auf dem Instagram Account der Organisation Save the Children veröffentlicht worden ist. Dort werden Spenden für Kinder gesammelt. Unklar ist, wann und wo das Video entstanden ist.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
Königin Elizabeth gratuliert auf Instragram
Auch Königin Elizabeth II., die sich wegen der Pandemie auf Schloss Windsor zurückgezogen hat, gratulierte auf Instagram ihrem Urenkel mit einem älteren Familienbild. Die 94-Jährige und ihr Mann Prinz Philip (98) sollen Archie seit Monaten nicht mehr gesehen haben.
Die kleine Familie lebt - nach einer Zwischenstation auf Vancouver Island in Kanada - in Los Angeles. Dort wohnt auch Meghans Mutter Doria Ragland. Harry und Meghan hatten sich Ende März mit dem "Megxit" vom Königshaus losgesagt und wollen sich in Kalifornien eine neue Existenz aufbauen und mit eigenen Projekten sozial engagieren
Kommentare