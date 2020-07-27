Wäscherei-Besitzer werden zu Instagram-Stars

"Ich bin begeistert, dass wir anderen Freude und Hoffnung bringen können", sagte die 84 Jahre alte Hsu Hsiu-e am Montag über die positiven Reaktionen aus allen Teilen der Welt - gerade jetzt in der Corona-Krise. Ihr 83 Jahre alter Mann Chang Wan-ji wirkt wie seine Frau wie ein Naturtalent als Fotomodell - mal schick, mal lässig. Das Paar tritt auch gerne mit Sonnenbrille und in Turnschuhen auf.
如果今天還是秀娥氣勢贏，那我就會告訴萬吉，說應觀眾要求，必須出一篇秀娥特輯！ 前幾天VOGUE的文章說到：「有一種愛叫萬吉和秀娥的愛❤️」，這是什麼愛？其實孫子也不知道，但當有人把整套好看的西裝送洗未取，拿來給兩人穿上，就算這次沒有相視而笑，就算衣服來自不同主人，也還是會覺得是情侶裝，這應該就是愛吧？ ????????萬吉（身長160） 成套西裝：至少20年以上未取成套雙排扣白西裝 內搭：8年以上未取布達佩斯紀念T（已找到新主人） 腰帶：萬吉的領帶 ????????秀娥（身長155） 成套西裝：至少15年以上未取全套卡其西裝 內搭：3年未取白t恤 ????溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! ????A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #有一種愛叫萬吉和秀娥的愛 #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents - - - #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture @nataliadornellas @irdailystyle @styleshare_kr #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love
大家再稍等幾天！萬吉的手康復中???????? 想問一個問題，這裡是秀娥????????粉比較多，還是萬吉????????粉比較多呢？ 最近萬吉似乎發現秀娥粉比較多，就一直在拿以前照片出來，證明以前很帥，然後秀娥也不甘示弱，找了一堆年輕出去玩的照片???? ????????萬吉 上衣：主人已領取 褲子：萬吉私服—洗衣服時穿的工作褲 ????????秀娥 上衣：5年以上未取女白T 外套：2年以上未取Adidas 棒球外套 褲子：阿嬤私服，年代自己都忘了 ????溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! ????A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents - _ #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート
Die Idee zu dem Instagram-Auftritt hatte ihr Enkel Reef Chang im Juni, als das Wäscherei-Geschäft durch die Corona-Krise schlecht lief. Der 31-Jährige konnte es nach eigenen Angaben nicht mit ansehen, wie sich seine Großeltern langweilten.
