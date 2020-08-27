Jetzt Live
Startseite Welt
"Welcome, Daisy Dove"

Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom freuen sich über Baby

Erstes Kind für Sängerin

20190821_PD8159.HR.jpg AFP/VALERIE MACON/Archiv
Die Tochter von Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom bekommt den Namen Daisy Dove Bloom.

Veröffentlicht: 27. August 2020 09:14 Uhr

0

Popstar Katy Perry (35) und Hollywood-Star Orlando Bloom (43) freuen sich über ihr Baby: Ihre Tochter bekommt den Namen Daisy Dove Bloom, wie die beiden am Donnerstag auf dem Instagram-Account der Kinderhilfsorganisation Unicef mitteilten. "Wir schweben vor lauter Liebe und dem Wunder der sicheren und gesunden Ankunft unserer Tochter", werden die Eltern dort zitiert.

"Willkommen auf der Welt, Daisy Dove Bloom! Wir haben die Ehre, das neue Päckchen der Freunde unserer beiden Unicef-Botschafter vorzustellen", schrieb die Organisation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von UNICEF (@unicef) am

Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom: Gerüchte um Schwangerschaft

Perry hatte im März das Geheimnis um ihre Schwangerschaft gelüftet. Es gab da schon länger Gerüchte, dass die Musikerin und ihr Verlobter ein Baby bekommen. Bloom hat bereits einen neunjährigen Buben aus der Ehe mit Top-Model Miranda Kerr. Mit Perry ist er seit 2016 zusammen.

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 27.08.2020 um 10:42 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/welcome-daisy-dove-katy-perry-und-orlando-bloom-freuen-sich-ueber-baby-92029822

Kommentare

Mehr zum Thema

NEWS
NEWS Übersicht
Salzburg
Österreich
Welt
Good
SPORT
SPORT Übersicht
Fußball
Wintersport
Sportmix
Sportwelt
PARTY & EVENT
PARTY & EVENT Übersicht
Party
Event
SERVICE
SERVICE Übersicht
Wetter
Verkehr
Restaurants
Babyfoto
Trauer
Horoskop
Leserreporter
Gewinnspiele
LEBEN
LEBEN Übersicht
Tiere
Musik
Essen
Lifestyle
Kurios
THEMEN
THEMEN Übersicht
Electric Love Festival
10 Jahre SALZBURG24
NR-Wahl 2019
Feuerwehren
FOTOS
FOTOS Übersicht
Party
Event
Leserreporter
Krampusse
ÜBER UNS
ÜBER UNS Übersicht
Team
Netiquette
AGB
Datenschutz
Impressum
Preisliste
PARTNER
Salzburg Digital
Salzburger Nachrichten
Salzburger Fenster
JOBS IN SALZBURG
IMMOBILIEN IN SALZBURG
SINGLES IN SALZBURG
facebook twitter whatsapp
© 2020 SALZBURG24.at