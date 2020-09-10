Die vorherigen sieben hätten alle zweistellige Millionenbeträge bis zu mehr als 30 Millionen Dollar (25 Millionen Euro) eingebracht.
Der 2018 in einer kanadischen Mine entdeckte Diamant, der sich derzeit noch in New York befindet, soll am 5. Oktober in Hongkong versteigert werden - und das erstmals bei einer Auktion dieser Art ohne verbindliches Mindestgebot
For the first time in auction history, Sotheby’s will offer ‘without reserve’ a highly important 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Oval Diamond in a stand-alone, single lot live auction (5 Oct | HK). Bidding open online from 15 Sep. Make it yours: https://t.co/dXxZ5vCKzQ pic.twitter.com/chB0QfFpYb— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 10, 2020
