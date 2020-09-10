Jetzt Live
102,39 Karat

Wertvoller Diamant aus Kanada wird versteigert

otheby's rechnet mit zweistelligem Millionenbetrag

Diamant Sotheby's/Twitter
Der Diamant soll in Hongkong versteigert werden.

Veröffentlicht: 10. September 2020 13:42 Uhr

0

Ein in Kanada entdeckter wertvoller Diamant soll im Oktober in Hongkong versteigert werden. Der weiße ovale Diamant mit 102,39 Karat sei erst der achte seiner Art, der weltweit versteigert werde, teilte das Auktionshaus Sotheby's am Donnerstag in New York mit.

Die vorherigen sieben hätten alle zweistellige Millionenbeträge bis zu mehr als 30 Millionen Dollar (25 Millionen Euro) eingebracht.

Der 2018 in einer kanadischen Mine entdeckte Diamant, der sich derzeit noch in New York befindet, soll am 5. Oktober in Hongkong versteigert werden - und das erstmals bei einer Auktion dieser Art ohne verbindliches Mindestgebot

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 10.09.2020 um 01:42 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/wertvoller-diamant-aus-kanada-soll-in-hongkong-versteigert-werden-92641495

