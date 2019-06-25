Die Schiffsbesatzung setzte einen Notruf ab, die Küstenwache half der Familie von dem gecharterten Schiff. Die mallorquinische Feuerwehr brachte die Flammen unter Kontrolle.
Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for “some #adrenalin” a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team. No worries: we are all fine! #theroofisonfire #song???? pic.twitter.com/sGN7xfG5JM— Klitschko (@Klitschko) 25. Juni 2019
Feuer soll im Maschinenraum entstanden sein
Laut "Bild" war Klitschko auf Ibiza, um unter anderem an einer Vernissage des Düsseldorfer Künstlers Leon Löwentraut teilzunehmen. Ersten Erkenntnissen zufolge entstand das Feuer laut "Bild" im Maschinenraum – der Grund sei bisher unklar.
If you are wondering what happened to my family & friends and me while being on a chartered boat from Ibiza to Mallorca early Monday morning, let me state: we are all fine! We were in rough water and suddenly recognized fire – about 7 sea-miles from the coastline. It took a while until the situation got under control, but we could count on helping hands from Majorcan coast guard and fire rescue. Thanks to all of them! And: apologies to the “Ein Herz für Kinder” foundation, as I had to cancel my participation in the traditional “Summer barbecue” because of this incidence. All of you: Be careful what you wish for – as this time fate took my wish for “some adrenalin during the weekend” a bit too literally???? #keepcalm #keepliving #keeplearning
