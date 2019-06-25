Die Schiffsbesatzung setzte einen Notruf ab, die Küstenwache half der Familie von dem gecharterten Schiff. Die mallorquinische Feuerwehr brachte die Flammen unter Kontrolle.

Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for “some #adrenalin” a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team. No worries: we are all fine! #theroofisonfire #song???? pic.twitter.com/sGN7xfG5JM