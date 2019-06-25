Jetzt Live
Auf Weg nach Mallorca

Klitschko von brennender Jacht gerettet

Wladimir Klitschko, Archiv APA/AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/ARCHIV
Wladimir Klitschko war auf dem Weg von Ibiza nach Mallorca.

25. Juni 2019 11:01 Uhr

Der frühere Boxweltmeister Wladimir Klitschko und seine Familie sind auf dem Mittelmeer von einer brennenden Jacht gerettet worden. Wie die "Bild"-Zeitung (Dienstag) weiter berichtete, war der 43-Jährige auf dem Weg von Ibiza nach Mallorca, als bei hohem Wellengang sieben Meilen vor der Küste plötzlich ein Feuer ausbrach.

Die Schiffsbesatzung setzte einen Notruf ab, die Küstenwache half der Familie von dem gecharterten Schiff. Die mallorquinische Feuerwehr brachte die Flammen unter Kontrolle.

Feuer soll im Maschinenraum entstanden sein

Laut "Bild" war Klitschko auf Ibiza, um unter anderem an einer Vernissage des Düsseldorfer Künstlers Leon Löwentraut teilzunehmen. Ersten Erkenntnissen zufolge entstand das Feuer laut "Bild" im Maschinenraum – der Grund sei bisher unklar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you are wondering what happened to my family & friends and me while being on a chartered boat from Ibiza to Mallorca early Monday morning, let me state: we are all fine! We were in rough water and suddenly recognized fire – about 7 sea-miles from the coastline. It took a while until the situation got under control, but we could count on helping hands from Majorcan coast guard and fire rescue. Thanks to all of them! And: apologies to the “Ein Herz für Kinder” foundation, as I had to cancel my participation in the traditional “Summer barbecue” because of this incidence. All of you: Be careful what you wish for – as this time fate took my wish for “some adrenalin during the weekend” a bit too literally???? #keepcalm #keepliving #keeplearning

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Wladimir Klitschko (@klitschko) am

(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 25.06.2019 um 11:07 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/news/welt/wladmimir-klitschko-vor-mallorca-von-brennender-jacht-gerettet-72475630

