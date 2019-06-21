Hola a todos, estoy haciendo este video porque tengo algo muy importante que anunciaros. Después de 18 años apasionantes, ha llegado el momento de poner punto y final a mi carrera. El próximo domingo día 23 a las 10:00 de la mañana, hora local en Japón, tendré una rueda de prensa en Tokio donde daré a conocer todos los detalles y contestaré a vuestras preguntas. Nos vemos allí. Hi everybody, I’m making this video because I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 a.m., local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo where I will explain all the details and answer your questions. See you there.