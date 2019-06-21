Torres war 2010 mit Spanien Weltmeister sowie 2008 und 2012 Europameister. Im Finale der EM 2008 in Wien gegen Deutschland schoss er den einzigen Treffer der Partie.
Hola a todos, estoy haciendo este video porque tengo algo muy importante que anunciaros. Después de 18 años apasionantes, ha llegado el momento de poner punto y final a mi carrera. El próximo domingo día 23 a las 10:00 de la mañana, hora local en Japón, tendré una rueda de prensa en Tokio donde daré a conocer todos los detalles y contestaré a vuestras preguntas. Nos vemos allí. Hi everybody, I’m making this video because I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 a.m., local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo where I will explain all the details and answer your questions. See you there.Gepostet von Fernando 9 Torres am Donnerstag, 20. Juni 2019
Der wegen seiner jugendlichen Gesichtszüge "El Nino", das Kind", gerufene Torres spielte bis 2007 für seinen Jugendverein Atletico Madrid. Danach wechselte er nach England, wo er für Liverpool und Chelsea stürmte. Mit Chelsea gewann er 2012 die Champions League und 2013 die Europa League. Nach einem Intermezzo beim AC Milan kehrte Torres 2015 zu Atletico zurück. Vor einem Jahr wechselte er nach Japan, um seine Karriere ausklingen zu lassen.
