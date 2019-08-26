Jetzt Live
VAR-Aufreger in Griechenland

Schiedsrichter bestellen Souvlaki während Spiel

VAR, Videobeweis Screenshot/Twitter/Antonis Saoulis
Die Fernsehbilder entlarven die VAR-Schiedsrichter in Griechenland.

Veröffentlicht: 26. August 2019 16:19 Uhr

Die Einführung der Video-Überprüfung am ersten Spieltag der griechischen Superliga am Wochenende verlief nicht wie gewünscht. Während der Partie Lamia gegen Panathinaikos Athen (1:1) bestellten das VAR-Team (Video Assistent Referee) das traditionelle griechische Imbiss-Essen, die Souvlaki.

Mehrere griechische Nachrichtenportale zeigten Aufnahmen von dem Moment, als die Fleischspieße geliefert wurden.

VAR, Videobeweis APA/dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd
Der Schiedsrichter und ein Operator sitzen für gewöhnlich in einem Videoassistcenter vor Monitoren, die Spielszenen zeigen (SYMBOLBILD).

"Stellt euch einmal vor, in diesem Moment würde ein umstrittenes Tor fallen" und "schöner Anfang mit Souvlaki statt Fußball", schrieben Fans in den sozialen Medien. Auch sonst gab es viel Kritik an diversen Entscheidungen nach der Einführung.

VAR, Videobeweis APA
Schematische Darstellung der vier Situationen in denen der Videobeweis zur Anwendung kommen soll.
(Quelle: APA)

Aufgerufen am 26.08.2019 um 06:45 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/sport/fussball/var-aufreger-in-griechenland-schiedsrichter-bestellen-essen-75350347

