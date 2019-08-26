Mehrere griechische Nachrichtenportale zeigten Aufnahmen von dem Moment, als die Fleischspieße geliefert wurden.
Met bewegend beeld is hij nog leuker. Legendarische introductie van de VAR in Griekenland! #VAR #Greece #souvlaki pic.twitter.com/EoSRfz3q4p— Martijn van Zijtveld (@mvanzijtveld) August 25, 2019
VAR Greek style ???? ???????? Football ⚽️ season kicks off in #Greece with launch of #VAR Camera catches delivery man bringing in the souvlaki for the team of refs and assistants. Wouldn’t want them to go hungry ????♂️ #OnlyInGreece https://t.co/O1FwW6flfS— Constantine Levoyannis (@clevo275) August 24, 2019
"Stellt euch einmal vor, in diesem Moment würde ein umstrittenes Tor fallen" und "schöner Anfang mit Souvlaki statt Fußball", schrieben Fans in den sozialen Medien. Auch sonst gab es viel Kritik an diversen Entscheidungen nach der Einführung.
